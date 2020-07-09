A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of Hot Melt Adhesives Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) titled “Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015-2025”, the hot melt adhesives market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2015 and expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2015 to 2025, accounting for US$ 8.9 Bn by 2025.

A hot melt adhesive is a thermoplastic glue that is thermally melted on application and attains adhesion strength upon cooling. Hot melt adhesives consist of one or more polymers as well as additives such as stabilizers, pigments and resins, which are carefully blended to exhibit different characteristics from base polymers. Hot melt adhesives are named after polymer bases. Various types of hot melt adhesives include ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, styrenic block copolymers, polyester, etc. Hot melt adhesives are used in several industries including packaging, non-woven, automotive, product assembly, textiles, tapes and labels, woodworking, paper bonding, electronics and many more.

Hot melt adhesives are 100% solid thermoplastic materials without any volatile organic compounds, which makes them safe for use in production, transportation, application and storage. They are also environment friendly and safe for use by humans. Properties such as higher setting speeds and heat resistance and easy disposal gives hot melt adhesives a competitive advantage over water and solvent based adhesives, and is a major factor driving market growth. The setting speed of hot melt adhesives range between 5 and 30 seconds, enabling speedier production lines as compared to conventional adhesives. In addition, technological advancements in polymer bases are expected to further drive this market. Development of hydrophilic and polyamide hot melt adhesives is also gaining attention in developed countries, thereby driving growth of the hot melt adhesives market.

On the basis of polymer base, the hot melt adhesives market has been segmented into ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, styrenic block copolymers and others. The ethylene vinyl acetate segment is anticipated to account for a major share in the hot melt adhesives market by 2025. The polyolefin segment accounts for the highest market share across the globe and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2015-2025). The styrenic block copolymers and ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesives are anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the hot melt adhesives market is segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, healthcare products and others. Others include textile, electronics, paper bonding and footwear. The packaging segment is expected to dominate the market with over 35% share in the global market. Consumption of hot melt adhesives in healthcare products is expected to increase rapidly in the near future. Application in healthcare products is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness pertaining to hygiene coupled with technological advancements in polymer bases, especially for hygiene, is expected to boost demand for hot melt adhesives during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed information about various trends driving each segment and offers insights and analysis about market trends in specific regions. The report also includes an overview of the parent market and key regulations regarding the application of these adhesives. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into seven regions. North America is expected to dominate the market with over 30% share by the end of 2015. In terms of value, Asia Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015-2025” market research report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market

Further, the report presents market opportunities, future outlook, trends, BPS analysis, market attractiveness analysis and competitive landscape of the key players in the hot melt adhesives market. Key players have been profiled to include a company overview, financials, operating segment share, product and service offerings, business strategies, SWOT analysis and key developments.

Key players in the global hot melt adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H. B. Fuller, Sika AG, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., The 3M Company, Jowat AG, Sipol S.p.A., Palmetto Adhesives Company and Sealock Ltd.

Reasons to choose Future Market Insights:

Future Market Insights is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: [email protected]

Press Office: [email protected]

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com