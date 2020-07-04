Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

Industrial Metal AM Printer is a Industrial printer using metal 3D printing technology.

Within this industry is a relatively new sub-segment of metal printers that introduces a more accessible price-point and shorter learning curve, while still offering industrial-level production and quality. We?ve identified this sub-segment as Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers and it addresses a significant hole in the marketplace and creates a lower-level entry point for new industrial users of metal 3D printing technology.

In 2018, the global Industrial Metal AM Printer market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Additec

Aurora Labs

Desktop Metal

Markforged

OR Laser / Coherent

Pollen AM

Xact Metal

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

Material Extrusion (ME)

Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical and Dental

General Industrial Manufacturing

Service Bureau

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Metal AM Printer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Metal AM Printer development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

