Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

With network service providers integrating policies for offloading mobile data traffic to wi-fi service networks, the need for wi-fi test equipment is increasing. The increased adoption of smart devices and need for mobile data offloading are some of the growth drivers for the global Wi-Fi test equipment market. In order to switch their data traffic to wi-fi, the mobile operators require latest monitoring and wi-fi test equipment solutions to confirm that the wi-fi networks meet carrier-grade quality requirements.

The demand for offloading data traffic is expected to increase, due to the growing global adoption of smartphones, which consume huge amount of data. The increase in the use of technology has created growth opportunity for the Wi-Fi test equipment market, as consumers are moving towards smart devices, such as smartphones, iPads, smart watches, which provide integration of voice, video and data transfer, through a single device.

Wi-fi technology is unlicensed, inexpensive, and widely available, and has become the most widespread solution for cellular offload. Wi-fi testing helps service providers to provide error-free and efficient networks. With the growing acceptance of multimedia applications by users, the demand for wi-fi test equipment is anticipated to grow.

The usage of multiple media sources, such as graphics, images, text, audio/sound, animation or video is influencing the growth of the global wi-fi test equipment market. The visualization of different kinds of multimedia involves high transfer rate and continuous wi-fi network, which is available only if the wi-fi network is functioning properly and tested.