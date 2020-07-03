Synthetic Latex Polymers Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Bangkok Synthetics (Thailand), Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products (India), Apcotex Industries (India), LG Chem (South Korea), Lion Elastomers (US), Shanghai Baolijia Chemical (China), Lubrizol (US), Sibur (Russia), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), The Synthetic Latex Company (South Africa), Versalis (Italy), Kumho Petrochemical (Japan), and Zeon (Japan). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 34.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.5% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Synthetic Latex Polymers Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis is segmented on the basis of Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Polyvinyl Acetate and Vinyl Acetate Copolymer. By Application Analysis is segmented on the basis of Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper and Paperboard, Carpets and Nonwovens. By Regional Analysis is segmented on the basis of North, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market are as follows:

Rising demand for electronics and construction sectors in developing countries Growing demand for synthetic latex polymers used in coatings and paints globally Growing investments in the advancement of commercial infrastructure Restoration of solvent based adhesives Growth in healthcare industry for producing latex gloves and bio-adhesives



The restraining factors of Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market are as follows:

Decreasing demand for paper and paper products and carpet

Strict environment policies

Unstable prices of crude oil

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Synthetic Latex Polymers Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Market Size

1.4.2 Data Points from Secondary Sources

1.4.3 Assumptions for this report

1.4.4 Currency Base

1.4.5 Stakeholders

Report Summary Market Overview Synthetic Latex Polymers Analysis, By Type

4.1 Styrene Acrylics

4.2 Acrylics

4.3 Styrene Butadiene

4.4 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

4.5 Polyvinyl Acetate

4.6 Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Synthetic Latex Polymers Analysis, By Application

5.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2 Adhesives & Sealants

5.3 Paper & Paperboard

5.4 Carpets

5.5 Nonwovens

Synthetic Latex Polymers Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

8.1 Bangkok Synthetics

8.2 Jubilant Agri& Consumer

8.3 Apcotex Industries

8.4 Lion Elastomers

8.5 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical

