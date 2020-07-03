Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market is segregated on the basis of Application as Residential, Telecommunications Network, Secure Communications, and Other. Based on Type the global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market is segmented in 0-1 KW, 1-4 KW, and > 4 KW.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Stationary fuel-cell systems market is expected to exceed more than US$ 21 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 18% in the given forecast period.

The adoption of distributed energy generation is primarily driven by the growing need for uninterrupted and reliable power supplies in developed countries to increase the electrification rate. Instances of natural calamities disrupting continuous flow of power have led customers to seek increased reliability and resilience. Residential users are increasingly opting for self-generation of power as it enables freedom from power grid failure and offers cost-saving on energy costs will boost the market growth.

Stationary fuel-cell systems are applications for fuel cells that are either connected to the electric grid to provide supplemental power and as emergency power system for critical areas, or installed as a grid-independent generator for on-site service.

Competitive Rivalry

Panasonic, Toshiba, Siemens, Fuji Electric, POSCO ENERGY, Bloom Energy, JX Nippon, FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, Plug Power, and others are among the major players in the global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market has been segmented as below:

Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market, By Application

Residential

Telecommunications Network

Secure Communications

Other

Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market, By Type

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

> 4 KW

Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market, By Company

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

The report covers:

Global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Stationary Fuel Cell Systems market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Panasonic, Toshiba, Siemens, Fuji Electric, POSCO ENERGY, Bloom Energy, JX Nippon, FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, Plug Power, and others.

Table of Contents:

