Softline Coating Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Softline Coating Market Size By Application (Transportation, Building & Construction), By Type (PVC, PU), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”
You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry.
Softline Coating are chemicals that provide additional properties such as fire resistance, waterproofing, anti-scratch, anti-abrasion, soil & stain repellence, heat stability, and breathability. These coatings enhance the functional performance of textile, and are increasingly used for technical textiles.
The global Softline Coating market is segregated on the basis of Application as Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others. Based on Type the global Softline Coating market is segmented in PVC, PU, and Others.
The global Softline Coating market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Softline Coating market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Omnova Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Tanatex B.V and others are among the major players in the global Softline Coating market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Softline Coating Market has been segmented as below:
Softline Coating Market, By Application
- Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Others
Softline Coating Market, By Type
- PVC
- PU
- Others
Softline Coating Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Softline Coating Market, By Company
- Covestro AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- Solvay SA
- Clariant AG
- BASF SE
- Omnova Solutions Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Company
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Tanatex B.V.
The report covers:
- Global Softline Coating market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Softline Coating market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Softline Coating market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Softline Coating market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Softline Coating market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Omnova Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Tanatex B.V., and others.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- Softline Coating Market, By Application
- Softline Coating Market, By Type
- Softline Coating Market, By Geography
- Competitive Insights
8.1 Key Insights
8.2 Company Market Share Analysis
8.3 Strategic Outlook
8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
8.3.2 New Product Development
8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
8.3.5 Others
- Company Profiles
9.1 Covestro AG
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.1.3 Financial Overview
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.2 Huntsman International LLC
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.2.3 Financial Overview
9.2.4 Recent Developments
9.3 Solvay SA
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.3.3 Financial Overview
9.3.4 Recent Developments
9.4 Clariant AG
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.4.3 Financial Overview
9.4.4 Recent Developments
9.5 BASF SE
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.5.3 Financial Overview
9.5.4 Recent Developments
9.6 Omnova Solutions Inc.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.6.3 Financial Overview
9.6.4 Recent Developments
9.7 Sumitomo Chemical Company
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.7.3 Financial Overview
9.7.4 Recent Developments
9.8 Lubrizol Corporation
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.8.3 Financial Overview
9.8.4 Recent Developments
9.9 Tanatex B.V.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.9.3 Financial Overview
9.9.4 Recent Developments
