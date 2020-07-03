Recreational Boats Market Forecast 2020-2026 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook

The global recreational boats market might reach US$63 billion by the year 2026. Incorporation of electric & hybrid-powered propulsion systems could also shape the growth trajectory of recreational boating industry in the future.

The recreational boats market is anticipated to procure commendable growth, as people are increasingly edging towards skin diving & fishing activities. Recreational boats are of great significance in leisure applications like water skiing, surfing, duck hunting, etc.

Rising urbanization and increase in disposable income across both developed and developing economies has offered thriving momentum to the global tourism industry. This growth has evidently driven the demand for recreational boats.

Increasing demand of inflatable boats for rescue operations is another key application area that may drive the demand for recreational boats. These crafts play a pivotal role in emergency response conditions such as vessel catastrophes, calamities, and refinery accidents. They are also gaining prominence in the tourism sector for rescuing people from adverse events such as drowning.

To aid the military in recuse operations, manufacturers are also rolling out inflatables boats equipped with highly resistant fabric, intercommunication valve systems, and fast inflation kit. Taking an instance to highlight the same, in Nov. 2017, ZODIAC MILPRO introduced inflatables boats to aid underwater and airdrop military operations.

Studies estimate that North America could offer lucrative growth opportunities to the companies operating in the recreational boats market. Water sports activities, being one of the most popular recreational activities in North America, have helped recreational boat sales to grow at an exponential rate.

Private and public authorities in the region are investing heavily to create recreational boating infrastructure. Taking May 2019 for an instance, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s BIG (Boating Infrastructure Grant) program contributed USD 20 million to construct needed amenities and facilities for boating.

Apart from this, the advent of technologically advanced boats, increasing disposable income along with growing national tourism infrastructure have impelled individuals to opt for recreational activities, offering new business strides for recreational boat manufacturers in North America.

The emergence of high-tech boats highlights the deep commitment of industry participants towards improving existing recreational boat portfolio. Groupe Beneteau, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Brunswick Porter Inc., Brunswick, Malibu Boats, Maverick Boat Group, Inc., Correct Craft and Grady-White Boats, Inc., are some of the These companies are engaged in developing advanced boats.

