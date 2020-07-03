Railway Aftermarket expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the period of 2020-2026

Railway aftermarket is poised to garner exponential growth given to the pressing requirement for corrective and preventive maintenance measures in railway systems. In order to streamline day to day operations, the global railway sector is constantly required to overhaul its system periodically.

Over the past few years, numerous rail operators have grown to become more inclined towards advanced maintenance solutions over basic. As a result of this, the railway department is able to limit breakdowns and malfunctions during operations. Apparently, railway malfunctions cause heavy financial losses as well as impact regular commuters.

Rail operators are highly focusing on preventive and corrective maintenance methods & periodic system overhauling, which will spur market growth. Railway track breakdowns and malfunctions create inconvenience for commuters and generate huge financial losses. Rising adoption of advanced knowhows for maintenance of technical systems is likely to drive railway aftermarket demand. Railway systems are adopting automation and real-time monitoring techniques to deliver information regarding rail tracks. Also, electrification in railways is expected to generate several growth opportunities for development and installation of traction systems.

Amplifying inclination of rail operators towards the utilization of innovative methods to maintain technical systems will escalate railway aftermarket share. Railway systems face massive financial losses due to malfunctioning and breakdown of tracks. Thus, rail operators are focusing on automation and real-time monitoring to predict future maintenance decisions and reduce financial losses. For example, the European Union invested in the OPTIRAIL project built on AI and computational intelligence technologies, which provides implications and cost for repairing rail geometrical conditions and new installations.

Metro rail extension projects are emphasizing on the introduction of new core rail systems and metro trains, which will create substantial growth opportunities for railway aftermarket. For example, in November 2019, the government of New South Wales (NSW) awarded a contract worth $1.3 billion to Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT) consortium for the extension of Sydney Metro rail project in Australia. The amount was allocated for the operation and maintenance of North West and City and Southwest lines by 2034.

Adoption of novel technologies, such as advanced analytics solutions and big data among component/third party suppliers is on the rise for development of product portfolios. For example, in March 2017, Knorr-Bremse Group implemented OpenText Analytics to support intelligent fleet management and condition-based maintenance. These services facilitate detection of potential failures in initial stage. Deployment of advanced analytics was targeted to leverage condition-based maintenance for enhancing maintenance efficiency. Third-party/component suppliers will account for almost 20% share in the total railway aftermarket size by 2026.

Elaborating on the regional contribution, Latin America is experiencing heavy demand for advanced rail infrastructure owing to the rising preference for freight transportation and growing rail passenger base. In Jan-Feb 2018, Mexican rail freight traffic accounted for around 20.9 million tons, depicting an upsurge of 7% from 2017. Expansion of rail lines and overhauling projects in LATAM will considerably push the demand for repair and replacement parts in the region. Latin America railway aftermarket is anticipated to accrue almost $7 billion in revenue by 2026.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Railway Aftermarket, By Subsystem

4.1. Global railway aftermarket share by subsystem, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Traction & propulsion

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Bogies/wheelsets & suspension

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Body structures

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.5. Braking systems

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.6. Auxiliary systems

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.7. Rail tracks & equipment

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026