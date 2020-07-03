Premium Electric Motorcycle Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth, Future Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2025)

North America premium electric motorcycle market is considered to deliver promising opportunities to players over the upcoming years. Factors such as rising federal initiatives that are geared towards curbing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases in the region could massively aid regional industry expansion.

Regulators in the U.S. have shifted their focus towards deploying more charging stations in the country. Authorities believe that this move would support the production and adoption of electric motorcycles in the region. Rising disposable incomes might further boost North America premium electric motorcycle industry size.

Soaring concern pertaining to carbon emission has bolstered premium electric motorcycle market share as auto sector witnesses an influx of premium electric motorcycle manufacturers. Leading companies sharpening their strategies for premium bikes have been attributed to premium motorcycles’ features such as maximum torque, improved speed, highest travelling range and aesthetic appeal.

The advent of lithium-ion (Li-ion) is said to have redefined premium electric motorcycle market trend. Palpable traction towards Li-ion batteries comes in the wake of innate characteristics of the batteries to bolster the overall performance of the vehicles by reducing maintenance requirements and ameliorating range.

Inevitable inclination towards sports electric motorcycles has instilled confidence among manufacturers of premium electric motorcycles. Apparently, industry players are providing electric sport motorcycles having the acceleration of up to 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds with a maximum speed of up to 200 km/h. Moreover, notable uptick in the number of racing events has come in the wake of maximum efficiency and higher speed attributed to sports electric motorcycles.

10-15 kWh battery capacity will be highly sought-after for urban use as premium electric motorcycles tend to have lower battery capacities along with lower range offerings. In a bid to enable riders to replace the batteries any time keeping the hassle of recharging the previous batteries instantly at bay, prominent companies are integrating swappable batteries into low capacity batteries.

Electric motorcycle makers are upping their strategies for premium bikes as they place emphasis on offering technologically sophisticated products to spur rider’s experience. Some of the state-of-the-art technologies include AI, fast charging and battery management systems. Some of the prominent companies profiled in the report are KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, Harley Davidson, Evoke Motorcycles, Arc Vehicle Ltd, Zero Motorcycles, and Hadin Motorcycles, Emflux Motors and Lightening Motorcycles, among several others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Premium Electric Motorcycle Market, By Product (Revenue & Shipment)

4.1. Key trends by product

4.2. Sport

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Off-road

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Premium Electric Motorcycle Market, By Battery Capacity (Revenue & Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by battery capacity

5.2. Below 10 kWh

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. 10 – 15 kWh

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. 15 – 20 kWh

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Above 21 kWh

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026