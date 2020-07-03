Polysilicon Market 2019|Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2024

The Polysilicon market is segmented on the lines of its Form, End User, application and regional. The basis of Form the market is segmented into Chunks, Granules and Rods. Based on End User the global Polysilicon market covers Solar PV and Electronics. The Polysilicon market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for selected countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The global Polysilicon market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd, REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Corp, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, Sunedison, Inc, Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd and Active Solar Energietechnik GmbH. Company profile includes assigning such as company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and recent developments.

Polysilicon is a pure, stable, and crystalline kind of element. It conjointly referred to as polycrystalline silicone and poly-Si. It offers properties just like semiconductors. Polysilicon is used in solar photovoltaic cells (PV) and electronics industries. It differs from monocrystalline silicon and amorphous silicon in terms of silicon structure. Monocrystalline polysilicon is employed in electronics devices and is additional efficient than polysilicon. The price of polysilicon is low compared to it of single crystal or monocrystalline element. Polysilicon consists of numerous small silicon crystals of larger than 1 mm size. Polysilicon is made in ingot and wafer forms. More than 350,000 tons of polysilicon is manufactured across the world each year.

Competitive Rivalry

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd, REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Corp, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, Sunedison, Inc, Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd and Active Solar Energietechnik GmbH are among the major players in the global Polysilicon market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Polysilicon Market has been segmented as below:

The Polysilicon Market is segmented on the lines of Polysilicon Market, By Form, Polysilicon Market, By End User and Polysilicon Market, By Region.

Polysilicon Market, By Form this market is segmented on the basis of Chunks, Granules and Rods. Polysilicon Market, By End User this market is segmented on the basis of Solar PV and Electronics. Polysilicon Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

The report covers:

An overview of the global Polysilicon market and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Polysilicon market

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Polysilicon market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The top company reports are intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

