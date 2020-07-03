Plastic Antioxidants Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report BASF (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), SI Group (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), A. Schulman (US), Milliken (U.S.) Solvay (Belgium), Dover Corporation (US), 3V Sigma (Italy), Sumitomo (Japan), Sakai Chemical (Japan), Everspring Chemical (Taiwan), OMNOVO Solutions (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ampacet Corporation (US), Lanxess (Germany), Astra Polymers (Saudi Arabia), others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Plastic Antioxidants Market is segmented on the lines of its Antioxidant Type, Polymer Resin and regional. Based on Polymer Resin segmentation it covers Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Others. Based on Antioxidant Type it covers Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends and Others. Plastic Antioxidants Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Plastic Antioxidants Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

Phenolic antioxidants are radical scavengers which prevent thermal degradation of many organic materials such as polymers. Their effectiveness increases when used in combination with phosphites, thioethers and light stabilizers.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Plastic Antioxidants Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Plastic Antioxidants Market has been segmented as below:

By Antioxidant Type this market is segmented on the basis of Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends and Others. By Polymer Resin Type this market is segmented on the basis of Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Plastic Antioxidants Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for using Plastic Antioxidants Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Plastic Antioxidants Market are as follows:

Replacement of standard Materials By Plastics in varied Industries

Increasing income and speedy Urbanization in Developing Countries

The restraining factors of Plastic Antioxidants Market are as follows:

Health Effects of artificial Plastic Antioxidants

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Plastic Antioxidants Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Antioxidant Type:

8 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Polymer Resin:

9 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Geographic Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Songwon

11.3 Adeka Corporation

11.4 Solvay

11.5 SI Group

11.6 Clariant

11.7 Sumitomo Chemical

11.8 3V Sigma S.P.A

11.9 Dover Chemical Corporation

11.10 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

