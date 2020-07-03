Phycocyanin Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Global Phycocyanin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period. Phycocyanin is water-soluble pigment proteins that conglomerate with phycobiliproteins conglomerates, which stick to phycobilisomes. It is basically used in the development of immunoassay kit to study phycocyanin use as a light harvesting protein. Growing demand of the natural colorants is one of the major driving factors for the growth of phycocyanin market globally. This product is temperature sensitive, and any unavoidable changes in the climate may destroy the product as a whole.

Global Phycocyanin market is segregated on the basis of Application type as chemicals, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical industry, food industry and cosmetic industry. Based on product type, the global Phycocyanin market is segmented in natural colour pigment and lyophilized powder. The report also bifurcates global Phycocyanin market based on extraction type in ion-exchange chromatography, ammonium suphate precipitation, and gel filtration chromatography.

The phycocyanin applications are using in most of the industries like, food & beverages, chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals industries, which are expecting the higher growth and more revenue generation during the forecast period. However stringent government regulation about of phycocyanin product may hamper the future growth of this market and may impact the overall market growth across the globe.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Global Phycocyanin market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Phycocyanin market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Phycocyanin market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Parry Nutraceuticals, Prozyme Norland biotech, EcoFuel Laboratories etc.

Increasing population about health conscious, increasing awareness and high protein diet, increasing demand for natural products and increasing aging population are some of the major factors for the growth of global Phycocyanin market across the world.

Competitive Rivalry

Prozyme, Norland Biotech, Parry Nutraceuticals are among the major players in the global Phycocyanin market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Phycocyanin Market has been segmented as below:

The Phycocyanin Market is segmented on the lines of Phycocyanin Market, by Application Type, Phycocyanin Market, by Product Type, Phycocyanin Market, by Extraction Type and Phycocyanin Market, By Region.

Phycocyanin Market, by Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Chemicals, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry and Cosmetic Industry. Phycocyanin Market, by Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Natural Colour Pigment and Lyophilized Powder. Phycocyanin Market, by Extraction Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ion-exchange chromatography, Ammonium Sulphate Precipitation and Gel Filtration Chromatography.

The report covers:

Global Phycocyanin market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Phycocyanin market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Phycocyanin market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report scope:

Global Phycocyanin market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

