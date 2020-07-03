Oxygen Scavengers Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

Global Oxygen Scavengers market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Oxygen Scavengers market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The Global Oxygen Scavengers market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period. Oxygen scavengers absorb trapped oxygen present inside sealed packaging. Generally, in packaging, artificial preservative and additives are used to prevent spoilage, mold growth, color change, rancidity, loss of nutritive values, and loss of overall product quality. Oxygen scavenger are also used to prevent metal and alloy fabricated equipment from corrosion caused by dissolved oxygen in steam boiler at atmospheric condition, as well as to control corrosion of industrial liquid separation process such as in distillation, extraction and in wastewater treatment plants where salt water are generally produced in large quantity.

Oxygen scavengers protect food products against oxygen degradation, thus, increasing the shelf life, customer acceptability, and safety of the food products. The use of oxygen scavengers in packaging eliminates. The need for preservatives, thereby improving the quality of product offered to the consumer.

Global Oxygen Scavengers market is segmented on the basis of type as metallic oxygen scavengers, non-metallic oxygen scavengers. Based on end user industry, the global Oxygen Scavengers market is segmented in pharmaceuticals, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

BASF SE, Innospec Inc. Baker Hughes are among the major players in the global Oxygen Scavengers market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Oxygen Scavengers Market has been segmented as below:

Oxygen Scavengers Market, by Type

Metallic Oxygen Scavengers

Non-Metallic Oxygen Scavengers

Oxygen Scavengers Market, by End User Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Power

Oil & Gas

Others

Oxygen Scavengers Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The Report Covers:

Global Oxygen Scavengers market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024.

Global Oxygen Scavengers market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Oxygen Scavengers market.

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused.

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players.

Report Scope:

Global Oxygen Scavengers market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Oxygen Scavengers market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include DOW Chemical Company, Arkema, BASF SE etc.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Oxygen Scavengers industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Oxygen Scavengers market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

