Global Sales of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New Future Market Insights Study

Through extensive research, our analysts have studied the impact of different dynamics on the current and future scenario of the global intelligent transport systems market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies, capable of evolving with the changing market landscape. We have analysed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities while studying this report. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear and decision-making insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US dollar) and volume. The report comprises the study on current issues with end users and opportunities for intelligent transportation system developers. It also includes detailed pricing and value chain analysis.

Following assumptions have been made while examining the global intelligent transport systems market for the projected period of 2017-2027.

Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to determine market values; the ASP has been arrived at through data collected from various primary and secondary resources including trade websites, company quotations, and primary interviews with manufacturers and end-customers



Since significant variations have been found in the pricing data collected from various participants, based on the product type, size, quality, and system integration, statistical mode range of the responses has been considered for pricing calculation, and an attempt has been made to represent an appropriate average regional price



Top-down approach has been used to obtain market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations



All values for market size are presented in US$ (US Dollar) and sources such as World Bank, IMF, IMO, UNCTDA, OECD, companies’ annual & financial reports, primary respondents, and others are used to enhance the comprehensiveness of this report



Market projections are based on expert interviews, and qualitative assessment of market dynamics



Ranking beside each market table is based on descending order of CAGR for the respective segment from 2017-2027

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-921

Our unique style of describing this report

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis and covered company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of intelligent transport systems developers on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global ITS market.

The report has included the global consumption of intelligent transport systems as well as the revenue generated from sales across all regions. Apart from value chain analysis, profitability margins, cost influencing factors, pricing trends and factors influencing the sales of intelligent transport systems have also included in the report.

We have segmented the global intelligent transport systems market into three sections

By Region By Application By Component ASEAN



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Latin America



Japan Intelligent Urban Traffic Management Systems Traffic Monitoring

Traffic Signal Controls

Enforcement Camera Management



Highway Traffic Management



Intelligent Car Parking Management Systems (Smart Parking)



Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring Public

Private



Collision Avoidance Systems



Advanced Traveller Information Systems



Congestion/Road Charging Solutions Hardware



Software



Services

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-921

Our Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, and Hoover’s, companies’ annual reports and publications were also examined while researching this market. The market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of intelligent transport systems by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The global intelligent transport systems market has been analysed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional intelligent transport systems producers, suppliers, and distributors.