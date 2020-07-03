E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions

B2C is anticipated to drive significant growth in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket due to rising inclination towards self-service ordering options. Awareness regarding vehicle maintenance, safety, convenience, and add-on services and shifting consumer preference for DIY to replace automotive parts and components is enhanced product demand.

According to estimates, E-commerce automotive aftermarket industry is presumed to surpass USD 28 billion by the year 2026. Increasing awareness pertaining to benefits of e-retailing in developing nations along with advancements in electronic sales channels are major factors driving the market growth. Advent of online ecommerce websites has enticed consumers towards virtual shopping since they offer various guidelines for installing vehicle spare parts.

Technological advancements to come up with better, enhanced electronic web portals has also facilitated easy product selection processes. Of late, development of advanced ERP systems has also helped provide convenient access to information regarding the stock availability, which would further accelerate e-commerce automotive aftermarket expansion.

Various industry players are focusing on developing innovative online sale channels in order to meet the growing customer demand, which in turn is stimulating the market outlook. These market majors are developing novel customer relationship management systems in order to improve the customer interaction and experience. Numerous independent workshops are primarily focusing on optimizing repair cycles and minimizing vehicle downtime. Adding to this, rapid digitalization of supply chain processes is fostering the demand for e-commerce automotive aftermarket solutions across the globe.

With respect to the e-commerce retail spectrum, direct to customer segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19% during the period of 2020-2026. Factors such as emergence of mobile-based applications and service-based business models in online sales channel are fueling the segmental growth. Industry players are offering various products in order to improve the customer service such as product tracking systems. Moreover, the demand for original standards and upgraded quality of the automotive parts have enabled easy product installation processes, thereby favoring the market outlook.

In terms of parts, universal joint segment will witness lucrative growth in the subsequent years. The growth is attributed to its ability to withstand high stress in automobile components. Rising R&D activities to develop product designs with improved quality and enhanced load bearing capacity are also helping to augment the business scenario.

Considering the geographical landscape, the E-commerce automotive aftermarket industry in Latin America is poised to acquire lucrative gains in the ensuing years. Increasing application of specialized production processes, development of value-added designs and rising R&D activities are augmenting the regional demand for the product.

The regional expansion can also be attributed to the high concentration of major auto parts suppliers in Latin America. For instance, Mexico has up to 2,500 auto parts companies that include around 65% foreign-owned companies.

Notably, some of the prominent companies operating in the E-commerce automotive aftermarket industry are Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys, Amazon, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Auto Zone. These key industry players are focusing on various business strategies such as mergers & collaborations in order to gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

