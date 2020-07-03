Automotive Wheel Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026

The North America automotive wheel market is poised to observe massive growth primarily due to the presence of prominent industry players across the region. U.S. Wheel Corporation, Wheel Pros, Maxion Wheels, and Superior Industries are some of the key regional wheel manufacturers.

Companies are opting various strategic moves such as acquisitions, collaborations, and investment rounds to enhance business reach. Taking March 2017 for instance, Superior Industries International Inc purchased Uniwheels AG, acquiring 61% shares in the firm. While in 2019, Wheel Pros acquired MHT Luxury Wheels to strengthen its position in the industry.

Rising demand for corrosion resistant and lightweight wheels is likely to boost the global automotive wheel market outlook over the forecast spell.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on innovations to reduce downtime, improve performance, and produce cost-effective vehicles. On the other hand, the demand for premium and luxury vehicles is also witnessing a major upsurge, which will contribute to the rising popularity of the product.

The production of distinct alloy forms, including magnesium, steel, and aluminum, is on the rise, encouraging the delivery of enhanced heat conduction and aesthetic appeal over conventional steel wheels. These advancements will positively influence the automotive wheel market trends in the coming years.

Likewise, rapid evolutions in the handling capabilities of lightweight wheels by improving grip, permitting suspension to move more cautiously along the terrain, and reducing unwanted mass will augment industry demand.

For instance, Toyota revealed its new mid-size pickup truck in 2020, dubbed the Toyota Tacoma. The new truck features lightweight tires with a sheet-molded composite (SMC) deck inner bed, as well as more resilient walls that weight nearly 10% less than steel, making the new truck considerably lighter than its 2019 predecessor. This weight reduction, alongside other tweaks added by TRD engineers, has resulted in enhanced off-road capability and handling, allowing for superior performance on various terrains.

According to reliable reports, the global automotive wheel market size is expected to exceed $120 billion by 2026.

With regards to the material spectrum, the carbon fiber segment is poised to register a CAGR of nearly 6% through 2026, owing to high stiffness, tensile strength, and reduced weight. As compared to aluminum wheels, automotive wheels from the carbon fiber segment offer consistent performance, enhanced braking, & acceleration.

In addition, accelerating penetration of fuel-efficient cars with carbon fiber wheels will amplify industry expansion over the estimated timeframe. For instance, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) unveiled M Carbon compound wheels for use in BMW M4 GTS in 2016. This introduction helped in reducing the rotational & unsprung masses weight and resulted in an enhanced steering response and vibration levels. However, the aluminum segment is slated to proliferate at a rapid pace as well, due to improved mechanical properties, styling flexibilities, and weight savings.

In terms of segmentation by vehicle, the global automotive wheel market from the heavy trucks segment is likely to observe a burgeoning demand stemming from rapid urbanization and industrialization over the predicted timeframe. Changing consumer preferences, alongside material development that provides high load-bearing capacities are anticipated to bolster the automotive wheels’ demand for heavy commercial vehicles.

Government regulations on the fuel emission levels are supporting the adoption of lighter automotive wheels in heavy commercial vehicles, without compromising on their rigidity and strength.

The automotive wheel industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer preferences to customized wheels, which in turn, will impel aftermarket growth. Additionally, manufacturers are emphasizing on conforming their products to the OEM standards while ensuring functionality and reliability. Rising improvement of economic conditions in emerging and developed nations is projected to propel the automotive wheel market expansion, owing to proliferating automotive demand.

Major automotive wheel industry participants include Borbet GmbH, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel, Topy Industries Ltd., Ronal Group, and Maxion Wheels, among others. Key growth strategies adopted by these industry players are portfolio expansion and product innovation. They are focusing on enhancing the solutions and production facilities to have a distinct advantage over their competitors.

