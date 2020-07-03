Automotive Switch Market Research Report, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026

The automotive switch market may exceed USD 16 billion by 2026. The automotive switch market is poised for stellar growth on the back of burgeoning production and sales of new, technologically advanced vehicles in the coming years. Automakers are adopting automotive switches to support new integrated functionalities in their vehicle makes. These switches are used to support vehicular features like telematics, Bluetooth, driver assistance technologies, and infotainment systems.

Vehicle manufacturers are also leveraging IoT technology to develop cutting edge automotive features like connected Cars and Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) communications, driving the demand for automotive switches. Burgeoning sales of LCVs and HCVs, which require a multitude of automotive switches, could stimulate the growth trajectory of global automotive switches market.

Automotive switches find application in LCV, PCV, two-wheelers and HCV vehicles. Increasing purchase of two-wheelers especially in developing nations is driven by benefits like low cost of maintenance and operation along with easier commute options. Two-wheelers are highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions like dust and rain, propelling the market players to develop sturdy and waterproof switches that render protection from short-circuits and restrict heat build-up.

Increasing environmental degradation has led to the demand for environmentally friendly vehicle solutions. Similar efforts are carried out in the two-wheeler industry leading to the introduction of electric bikes. Two-wheeler automotive switch market size is expected to register a growth rate of more than 3% CAGR over 2020 to 2026 owing to the escalating demand for electric scooters and premium electric bikes.

Improving disposable income among people in emerging countries across Asia Pacific will expand regional opportunities in automotive switch market over the period of study. Reportedly, APAC automotive switch market is expected to showcase notable CAGR of 4% through 2026.

Developments in the automobile sector owing to product innovations will support the industry dynamics. With an aim to enhance passenger-vehicle safety, countries like China, India and Japan are recording increased use of ADAS and other safety systems. Additionally, there increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region owing to stringent regulations by the government to reduce carbon emission levels and adequate awareness among the people.

Due to the presence of multiple electronic systems, more automotive switches are required as compared to conventional vehicles. With respect to application, engine management system segment will lead automotive switch market share in the near future. This is mainly due to the wide use of switches used in the engines to control various vehicle functions like oil pressure gauge, reversing light, coolant temperature gauge, parking sensors, brake light, and door lights.

EMS switches carry the ability to resist extreme temperatures and provide accurate sensitivity. In the year 2019, engine management system switches accounted for more than 15% of the total automotive switches consumption. The global share will witness robust growth in the coming years due to innovations in automobiles as well as the need for innovative engine systems and in-vehicle features.

Considering the market’s completive landscape, companies like COBO S.p.A., Continental AG, C&K Components, Alps Electric, Inc, GSK InTek Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Marquardt GmbH, Leopold Kostal, Omron Corporation, Standard Motor Products, Panasonic Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Vimercati SpA, Toyodenso, Preh GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are currently focusing on developing new and advanced automotive switches.

