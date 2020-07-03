Automotive Composites Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2026

The automotive composites market based on application is classified into powertrain, structural, exterior, and interior segments. Additionally, other applications include lift gate, tail gate, and fenders. Automotive composites application in the structural & powertrains segment accounts for nearly one-third of the business landscape. This is due to the accelerating implementation of carbon and glass fibers in structural components such as body and chassis panels. Introducing lightweight materials for these automotive components will be a major factor driving market dynamics in years ahead.

The global automotive composites market is set to witness exponential growth over the coming years primarily due to an upsurge in lightweight vehicle demand. Customers are nowadays preferring the purchase of fuel-efficient vehicles owing to rising fuel prices. This trend has also escalated the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally.

Mounting deployment of lightweight composites across various structural, exterior, and interior applications will augment market size over the years. According to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), these composites reduce vehicle weight by 60%, thereby making them more fuel-efficient. Along with these factors, automotive composites are gaining traction owing to features like high corrosion or rust resistance.

In terms of segmentation by fiber, the global automotive composites market is categorized into glass, carbon, & natural fiber. Of these, the glass segment is poised to hold a dominant position and record a CAGR of nearly 6% through 2026. This can be attributed to high product strength and stiffness over other fibers. Furthermore, myriad benefits displayed by these fibers, including low dielectric constant, high heat resistance, & cost-effective nature are anticipated to augment industry demand in the coming years.

On the regional front, the Europe automotive composites market is set to exhibit a growth rate of over 7% through 2026. The product witnesses high demand from European countries including the UK, France, Germany, and Spain. Burgeoning automobile industry and government regulations related to greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles are likely to generate considerable growth prospects for the regional automotive composites business landscape.

Key automotive composites industry participants include Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Johns Manville Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, and Cytec Solvay Group, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive landscape, the companies are focused on various growth strategies including technology advancement, M&A, and geographic expansion.

