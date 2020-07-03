Automotive Collision Repair Market Business Opportunity, Demand, Top Leading Companies, Development and Forecast 2026

The automotive collision repair market has emerged as one of the most lucrative verticals in recent years owing to a growing industry focus towards providing cost-effective and environment-friendly products to customers. The market is also poised to observe heavy growth trends over the forthcoming timeframe owing to an increasing commercial vehicle fleet.

Moreover, growing trade activities throughout the globe are also likely to be boosting revenue generation in coming years. The paradigm shift of companies towards e-commerce is expanding the logistics and transportation demand across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of high-quality large and medium workshops that employ advanced collision repairing techniques for body repair, denting, and painting might further drive the automotive collision repair market growth over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific automotive collision repair market is poised to show robust growth patterns in the coming years owing to a lack of stringent traffic rules. This lack of strict traffic rules further leads to a greater number of accidents thereby increasing the demand for collision repair parts.

Europe automotive collision repair market is projected to have a significant share in the global market in the coming years. The ever-increasing demand for periodic maintenance as well as servicing of automobiles should majorly support the growth of the region.

Additionally, the region has a slew of prominent automotive market players including BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler to name a few. These companies further offer a diversified array of customized services and vehicles for consumers, which is thereby anticipated to drive the market demand across the region.

Apart from vehicle fleets, relatively lower costs of aftermarket products would highly impel their demand, thereby driving the overall market growth.

With respect to the auto body shops segment, independent collision repair shops are slated to observe steady growth in the global industry. These facilities provide economic repairing services, which is the key growth factor for the segment.

Several large fleet customers are inclined towards independent repair shops due to their lower service costs. Furthermore, the owners of independent collision repair shops are providing warranties using several parts suppliers and other associations to increase their sales.

Taking into consideration the vehicle segment, growing accident rates across heavy commercial vehicles should majorly push the automotive collision repair market expansion through the forthcoming timeframe. Improper maintenance of heavy commercial vehicles further leads to parts and component failure which increases the instances of accidents. The rising need for corrosion coatings, large body repairs, paint removal as well as refurbishment should increase the demand for collision repair products over the coming years.

The competitive landscape of global automotive collision repair market is inclusive of players like Huntsman Corporation, Honeywell, Henkel, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont, and 3M among others.

Major market players are working towards the expansion of their respective product portfolios to gain an edge over other companies in the industry. Citing an instance, in May 2017, Valeo, a renowned French automaker, launched new products including clutch segments, cabin air filters, as well as an array of automotive gaskets for passenger and commercial vehicle aftermarkets.

