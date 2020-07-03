Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market Growth, Trends, Business, Opportunity and Challenges up to 2030

Asia Pacific automotive cybersecurity market will grow by 18.4% annually over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $27.8 billion driven by the fast adoption of autonomous cars and connected vehicles with more electronic content per vehicle in the region.

Highlighted with 40 tables and 73 figures, this 143-page report “Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific automotive cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity market. It studies the market's essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Top Key Players:

Airbiquity

Aptiv

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Technologies

Audi

BMW

Bosch Cybersecurity

ESCRYPT GmbH

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country.

Based on Solution, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware-based Solution

– Software-based Solution

– Network-based Solution

– Service Solution

Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

– Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)

Based on Product Form, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions

– Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions

Based on Threat Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Direct Physical Attacks

– Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities

– Wireless Vulnerabilities

– Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Authentication and Access Control

– Protection from External Attacks

– Risk Detection & Incident Response

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

