Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market Overview with In-Depth Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

The smart home-based beverage machine market is poised to amass significant revenue gains on account of growing customer inclination towards modular kitchens and smart appliances. Consumers are beginning to spend more on smart home appliances given to healthy growth in disposable income. Surging demand for intelligent beverage machines that offer personalized and customized features could greatly influence product penetration.

Increasing integration of AI and IoT technologies in beverage machines coupled with rising consumer awareness about latest technologies will facilitate smart home-based beverage machine market growth. This has influenced several home-appliance companies to incorporate new technologies in their products to make them more energy-efficient and meet energy consumption norms.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming vegetable and fruit juices is anticipated to driving smart juice machines demand over the forthcoming years. People nowadays are getting more health conscious and are avoiding the consumption of packaged juices that contain added preservatives. In a bid to consume healthy and fresh fruit juices, consumers are increasing purchasing smart juice machines.

The product provides several benefits such as recipe suggestions, app-based controls, as well as container size detection. People can control these devices through voice assistants to immediately have fresh and squeezed juice. In addition, high portability, user-friendliness, and small size may expand product penetration across households.

On the regional front, the Middle East and Africa smart home-based beverage machine market is likely to observe significant demand primarily across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Growing need for a comfortable household environment and luxurious lifestyle is driving the demand for smart beverage machines in the region.

Smart home appliances are also observing steady demand owing to rapid constructions of luxury homes in Middle East and Africa. Citing an instance, in March 2020, Danube Properties in UAE unveiled its construction project that has 741 residential units. These residential spaces would be pre-equipped with smart home and kitchen appliances for offering a comfortable and luxurious living.

Companies working in the smart home-based beverage machine market are increasingly focusing on product innovation and development activities. Firms are working towards initiating strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve their business reach.

Incorporation of IoT and AI technologies is helping firms enhance their products features and improve user experience. Companies are increasingly integrating voice assistants like Siri and Alexa with beverage machines in order to provide strong controlling and monitoring capabilities.

The competitive landscape of the smart home-based beverage machine market is inclusive of players such as Hurom Co., Ltd., Kuvings, Smart Soda Holdings Inc., Bevi, Coway Co. Ltd., Jura, Illy, De’Longhi S.p.A., Behmor, Inc., Breville Group Ltd., and BSH Hausgerate GmbH among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Company market share analysis

4.2.1. Breville Group Ltd.

4.2.2. De’Longhi S.p.A.

4.2.3. Bevi

4.2.4. Kuvings

4.2.5. Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.

Chapter 5. Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market, By Product

5.1. Key trends by product

5.2. Smart soda machine

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Smart water machine

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Smart espresso machine

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Smart juice machine

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026