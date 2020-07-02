Network Telemetry Market expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the period of 2020-2026

The network telemetry market is estimated to gain noteworthy growth on account of surging demand for optimizing network infrastructure across businesses. Numerous organizations are working on scaling their productivity by resolving their network downtime. Network telemetry can be used to address this issue as it helps collect information from multiple data sources using a set of automated communication processes, which is then transferred to receiving device for further analysis.

It comes as an effective solution for traditional network monitoring systems that comprise of limited capabilities. With such features, network telemetry has gained immense traction over recent years. The assertive deployment of advanced digital infrastructure by enterprises like NFV, SDN, virtualization, and converged infrastructure has made network performance monitoring substantially complex. Telemetry tools are supporting enterprises in reducing network downtime, scaling network infrastructure for future applications, and resolving & abstracting discrete component failures.

Based on deployment models, the network telemetry market is mainly divided into cloud and on-premise segments. Out of these, the cloud-based deployment model is projected to record exponential growth as more enterprises are preferring to transition their existing business into cloud-based business models.

Network telemetry systems developed particularly for cloud data centers offer precise insights into cloud network performance while assisting them in implementing predictive operations. Taking May 2020 for instance, Cisco updated its core networking software, the Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) software, to offer superior support for enterprise multi-cloud integration while allowing tools as well as management to help hyper-scalers or telcos collate large-sized data center networks.

In a bid to improve overall market share and consumer base, prominent industry players have begun to adopt strategic business strategies like collaborative development deals to enhance their network telemetry solutions. Citing an instance, in October 2019, Juniper Networks joined forces with Telefonica, a UK based telecom company, to innovate a cloud-dedicated network analytics system. The partnership resulted in the development of the Fusion Network, a secured and automated network infrastructure, that supports real-time analysis and data gathering for multi-cloud environments.

Apart from Juniper, companies like Arista Networks Inc., Anuta Networks International LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Barefoot Networks, and Google LLC are leading the network telemetry market landscape.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Network Telemetry Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Professional service

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3. Managed service

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Network Telemetry Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Key trends, by deployment model

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7. Network telemetry Market, By Enterprise Size

7.1. Key trends, by enterprise size

7.2. Large enterprises

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3. SMEs

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026