Infrared LED Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Development Strategies, Regional Demand, Overview & Opportunities till 2026

Infrared LED market size is poised to be driven by growing demand for advanced consumer electronics and strong surveillance systems. IR LED chips with different wavelengths find usage across variety of applications from medical equipment, to surveillance cameras to smart phones.

For instance, infrared LED chips with a wavelength range of 700nm-808nm are suitable for application in medical treatment appliances, infrared illumination, pumping sources of the solid-state lasers and space optical communication. While infrared LED wavelength 850nm is suitable for application in video cameras that are used in monitoring system, digital photography, theftproof alarm and door phone.

Growing focus on integration of smart technologies such AI, IoTs and smart sensors with surveillance systems to improve the performance have opened major growth avenues for IR LED industry. Large scale adoption of surveillance systems across industries, smart cities, local transports and military sector for night vision will favor the component demand. Estimates suggests that infrared LED market size will exceed US$1 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026 globally.

Consumer electronics is likely to experience major setback in 2020 due to dropping demand for electronics like smartphones and other smart home solutions, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the demand may gain substantial momentum, once economy revives from the crisis. Various smartphone manufacturers are collaborating with IR LED producers to integrate facial and iris recognition with infrared technology. For instance, Osram introduced an infrared LED of wavelength 940nm for 2D integration in mobile phones and tablets for facial recognition in 2018.

IR LED devices with high wavelengths are used as light sources in infrared communications, photo couplers and remote controller. In 2019, 950nm-1020nm segment held over 5% of the overall market share and is expected to grow at 5% over the analysis period on account of increasing applications in surveillance cameras, infrared range finder for digital camera, smoke detectors and sensors for factory automation.

The IR LED devices for image processing are used in wide range of applications including medicine, defense & security, handheld mobile devices and industries. The imaging application segment in the market is set to grow at 7% over 2020-2026 due to high-quality image and enhanced image processing algorithms.

In 2019, Europe infrared LED market held over 25% of the global share due to robust demand from major vehicle manufacturers in the region, such as, Audi, Volkswagen, Bentley, and BMW. Considerable investments were made by Osram in the region that are projected to contribute to product penetration. In 2017, Osram opened a new manufacturing plant in Germany to produce infrared LEDs to meet the growing demand for biometrics and lighting applications.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially affected the market demand to a great extent due to lockdown restrictions laid by the regional government. The manufacturing plants across the region have been shut for long. Some of the prominent players operating in the infrared LED market include EVERLIGHT, Epistar, Vishay Intertechnology, Lite-On Technology, Osram, Raytek Corporation, among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Infrared LED Market, By Spectral Range (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends, by spectral range

4.2. 700nm – 850nm

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3. 850nm – 950nm

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4. 950nm-1020nm

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.5. 1020nm- 1720nm

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. Infrared LED Market, By Application (Revenue & Shipments)

5.1. Key trends, by application

5.2. Biometrics

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Imaging

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Lighting

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Remote sensing

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.6. Surveillance

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026