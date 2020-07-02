FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Vending Machines Market ; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

Medical Vending Machines are the automated machines used to dispense prescription drugs, medical devices and miscellaneous medical products by paying through an interface. The medical vending machines can be installed at a suitable place depending on the utility of the machine. The trend of developed markets used to selling of health insurance through vending machines is now seen in emerging markets. Moreover, the medical vending machines can be utilized to dispense prescription drugs by saving time and storing data related to the procurement. This saves the time of the pharmacist to look into matters other than inventory management like focusing on safety issues. The operations like sorting of tablets and capsules, counting the pills, mixing the reagents in exact quantity in prescribed levels are achieved by medical vending machines. The dispensing facilities are must at places like home health care, correctional facilities and non-pharmacy setting.

Medical Vending Machines Market: Drivers and Restraints

The medical vending machines are expected to be installed in the places like hospitals, pharmacies and at home due to higher reliability and efficiency. The accuracy of inventory management through medical vending machines can be one of the pluses for the patients residing in the nursing homes. The applications being wider the medical vending machines can be used by manufacturers in the capsule packaging making them acceptable with the automation offered. The growing need of the 24*7 availability of medical necessities is anticipated to surge the medical vending machines market. The ability to read the barcodes, sorting medicines and dispensing in the required packets within less time and efforts is assumed to grow the medical vending machines market. The increasing dependence on prescription drugs in remote areas by the patients is assumed to create the market thereby reducing the travel time and understanding the availability of the drugs or devices virtually by checking online in case the medical vending machine is connected through a portal. The medical vending machines market is predicted to grow with the growth of digital payments and assisted audio-visual technology.

Medical Vending Machines Market: Overview

The global market for medical vending machines is estimated to experience a significant growth due to the increase in preference and access towards drugs and devices more conveniently. The staffing issues where pharmacists need to attend every customer for prescription as well OTC drugs can be overcome by installation of medical vending machines. Floor standing medical vending machines are anticipated to dominate the most of the market share in the medical vending machines market. The market already has vending machines to dispense snacks and beverages in the hospital; the up-gradation to deliver drugs and medical devices will help not only patients but also medical practitioners. Current structure of the medical vending machines market include players focused on easing the supply of drugs to the customers by packaging and labelling it effectively and efficiently. Each of the medical vending machines uses different type of mechanism depending on the degree of customization required like some work on digital payments while other still accept denominations in the form of coins.

Medical Vending Machines : Regional Outlook

Geographically, the medical vending machines market is segmented into seven regions viz. South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. Each country is equally important to drive the market for medical vending machines, advanced or emerging healthcare settings help in restoring the market and increase the reach to a wider section of patients in need. The distribution channel is an important part for medical vending machines; the developed markets focus on the applications and reliability whereas the emerging markets are more focused towards the reach and affordability of medical vending machines. The North America region is estimated to have a significant share in the medical vending machines market, owing to its quality infrastructure supporting the need of medical vending machines manufacturing activities undertaken. It is followed by Europe, East Asia and Oceania. The South Asia medical vending machines market would translate as a lucrative market opportunity for manufacturers, as well as industry experts, with present change in adoption and growth in general healthcare expenditure from the governments and non-governmental bodies.

Medical Vending Machines Market: Key Players

The key players involved in the market of medical vending machines market include Xenco Medical., Pharmashop24 srl., Magex, CVS Health, InstyMeds, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell, Inc., Parata Systems, Script Pro LLC and Becton, Dickinson and Company. The present market structure of medical vending machines is expected to change with efforts and research funding present in clinical phase.

