Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Research Report, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026

Global automotive weigh in motion market demand from the weight based trolling application witnessed a significant surge in 2019, accounting for nearly 20% of the overall demand. Road users are generated expected to pay a toll based on the load or weight of their vehicle. Automotive weigh in motion solutions help ensure fair and correct tolling system prices, in addition to generating finances for regular road infrastructure maintenance.

With regards to installation techniques, automotive weigh in motion industry can be segmented into weight bridge systems, on board WIM and in board WIM. Among these, the bridge WIM segment is poised to register over 10% demand share by 2026. Bridge WIM refers to a special technology for dynamic weighing with sensors attached at bridge soffits. These sensors help measure strains caused by bridge bending, owing to passage of heavy vehicles on the bridge. In addition to data analyzed by other WIM systems, bridge WIM also offer additional insights into bridge behavior which can be helpful for the assessment of bridge safety.

High speed automotive weigh in motion market is projected to exhibit commendable growth at the rate of 7.3% CAGR through 2026. This growth is attributed largely to the benefits of these systems over their low speed counterparts. High speed WIMs offer data for measurement and monitoring without disruptions to the traffic flow, thereby preventing traffic congestion. Numerous middle eastern nations including Saudi Arabia and South Africa, among others have initiated the implementation of the technology.

Growing adoption of smart transportation technology to provide safe and smooth freight across cities will drive automotive weigh in motion market outlook. Rising spending on weigh in motion (WIM) systems across emerging economies to manage traffic congestion issues may favor business growth.

Government are making sizable investments in intelligent transport systems which may influence product demand in the coming years. Estimates suggests that automotive weigh in motion market size might exceed USD 2.98 billion by 2026.

Governments across the globe are encouraging the adoption of smart transportation systems which has led to the deployment of automotive weigh in motion systems. South Korean government have devised plans to invest around USD 3.2 billion until 2020 as a part of the country’s intelligent transport system strategy.

Authorized organizations across the U.S. are also robustly endorsing the adoption of intelligent transport systems in the country in a bid to enhance vehicle mobility as well as public safety. The transportation sector may although witness a downfall in the current year due to COVID-19 impact, which may in turn hamper automotive WIM market growth.

In 2019, North America held for around 28% of the global automotive weigh in motion market share. High regional demand is a result of strict regulations regarding overloading vehicles and traffic safety.

However, both Canada and the U.S. have been witnessing a significant drop in commercial transportation activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which may affect industry growth for a while. The COVID-19 impact in the U.S. is relatively severe as commercial activity is 63% less than usual transportation activity.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 6. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market, By Application

6.1. Global automotive weigh in motion market application insights

6.2. Traffic data collection

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Weight enforcement

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Weight based tolling

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Bridge protection

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Industrial truck weighing

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026