Automotive Fastener Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions

The automotive fastener market based on materials is bifurcated into steel, plastic, and metallic fasteners like aluminum, brass, and copper. Fastener made out of brass is very popular as it is largely used in adjoining several door clamps and engine components.

The automotive fastener market is anticipated to gain momentum on account of increasing number of expansion activities commenced in the automobile sector. Over the years, the automotive industry has seen exponential growth given to rampant technological advancement. Carmakers are placing passenger safety at the top most priority as more customers now focus on safety features while buying a vehicle.

Growing inclination towards lightweight fasteners due to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles could enhance business outlook. Increasing demand for lightweight fasteners over welding could massively aid in expanding automotive fastener market size.

These fasteners are easy to replace, making it ideal for the end-user. Factors like improvement in toughness and quality and mechanical enhancements could play a crucial role in fueling the adoption of automotive fasteners. The automotive fastener market might reach USD 20 billion by the year 2026.

However, diminishing growth of the global automotive sector since 2018 could hinder the growth of this industry. Rapid spread of coronavirus has compelled various automakers to enforce federal lockdown protocols to protect the health of their employees. This halt in the global automotive economy could negatively impact the product demand.

On the regional front, North America is considered to be a lucrative market for the automotive fastener manufacturers. Estimates suggest that the region is likely to cover over 15% of the global market within the projected timeframe.

This growth can be attributed to the numerous ongoing and future automotive developmental activities being conducted within the region. This would ensure healthy growth prospects to the region’s vehicle fastener market over the next few years.

In order to gain a dominant position, several industry players like Agrati Group, Fontana, KOVA Fasteners, KAMAX, Sundram Fasteners Limited, Bulten AB, Westfield Fasteners, Shanghai Prime Machinery Company, SFS Group, and IWT Inc. are undertaking diverse organic growth strategies like inking merger or partnership deals, launching new products, and acquiring new assets.

