Wireless Mesh Network Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends To 2026

Asia Pacific wireless mesh network market is touted to register a CAGR of 20% over 2020-2026 owing to the rapid proliferation of home automation and smart home technologies across the region. Robust bandwidth capacity and low infrastructure costs are the key advantages offered by these networks, which has made them a viable option for supporting residential IoT systems. Mesh networks are also being extensively deployed for smart city services, such as smart gas & utility meters, public Wi-Fi, and smart streetlights which may support business landscape across the region.

Growing demand for faster and reliable data transmission is likely to drive global wireless mesh network market outlook. Wireless mesh technologies are witnessing major uptake in organizations to support high bandwidth requirements of IoT devices. These networks offer high data transmission speeds, as well as maximum network coverage, even in remote areas. Mesh networks offer high network coverage, which enables automation systems and smart devices to operate efficiently.

Mesh Wi-Fi appliances offer scalable deployment without the requirement of cabling each access to the router. This significantly reduces deployment complexities and installation costs and will hence favor wireless mesh technology deployment in the coming years. In terms of revenue, wireless mesh network market is forecast to surpass USD 8 billion by 2026.

Component-wise, the platform segment is estimated to showcase a CAGR of more than 15% over 2020-2026 owing to robust proliferation of mesh networking platforms for supporting wireless infrastructure. These platforms facilitate device manufacturers to embed a variety of smart features into their mesh-enabled products, such as home automation, voice recognition, and email & calendar management. In 2018, Asus launched a new mesh networking platform named Asus Lyra. The platform enables voice-enabled home automation features.

By architecture, the client-based segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period owing to higher level of control facilitated by client-based architecture on wireless networks. Client-based infrastructure is primarily designed to provide only a single point of access to endpoint devices for efficiently routing network traffic, network connectivity, and reducing latency.

Speaking of the application landscape, the video streaming & VoIP segment gained more than 15% of the industry share in 2019 and is expected to showcase a growth rate of more than 20% over the projected timeframe. Such a robust growth rate can be attributed to the extensive adoption of wireless mesh networks for VoIP and real-time video streaming applications. These networks do not experience bandwidth degradation and offer extremely low latency, which is best suited for high-quality live streaming, as well as video sharing. Without facing any network performance issues, wireless mesh networks optimize the available bandwidth to maximize the number of video calls that can be supported.

Major players operating within the wireless mesh network market include Aruba Networks, ABB Ltd, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Concentris Systems LLC., Cisco Systems, Inc., Digi International, Firetide, Inc., eero LLC., Fluidmesh Networks, LLC., Hype Labs, Inc., Google LLC., LumenRadio AB, Netgear, Inc., Mesh Dynamics, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Ruckus Networks, StrixSystems, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Synapse Wireless, Inc., Trilliant Networks Inc., Veniam, Vigilent Corporation, ValuePoint Networks, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Wirepas Ltd.

