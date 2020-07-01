Time-Sensitive Networking Market by 2026 – Growth Drivers & Geographic Analysis

The Time-Sensitive Networking market in terms of services is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. Out of these, professional services segment is projected to generate more than USD 200 million by 2026. Businesses with specialized TSN technology expertise are offering dedicated services to consumers to simplify their networking issues associated with maintenance and deployment.

Firms operating in this Time-Sensitive Networking market are shifting their efforts on delivering advanced TSN solutions. Earlier in 2018, Microsemi, one of the leading providers of semiconductor and system solution, introduced SMBStaX, ISTaX, and Carrier Ethernet service packages. Reportedly, these software services were geared towards carrier, enterprise, and industrial applications.

The Time-Sensitive Networking market is likely to garner remarkable gains on account of surging demand for Industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial automation and real-time networking. Currently, major manufacturing businesses are heavily relying on industrial automation and communication networks. In fact, smart manufacturing houses are integrating different components like sensors and controllers over converged networks.

These interconnected devices send data through multi-access edge computing and radio access networks to remote monitoring systems. TSN technology facilitates routing of massive traffic, which is triggered by data transmission through a converged network. Additionally, it offers relatively higher protocol layers and bandwidths than conventional ethernet switches present in a network infrastructure.

However, TSN can require longer duration to refresh the switches, resulting in higher maintenance costs, thereby raising the overall cumulative cost of ownership by enterprises. Factors such as these could present some obstacles for Time-Sensitive Networking market growth.

Communication technology solution providers are constantly focusing on innovating new controllers and processors, which may help scale TSN technology across various applications. Taking January 2020 for instance, CAST, Inc. introduced a switched TSN Endpoint Controller that fulfilled every TSN standard. This product would allow the company to offer a controller IP core that combines with hardware stacks and delivers enhanced traffic management, time synchronization ability and low latency Ethernet MAC.

Siemens, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., and Broadcom Limited are some other firms working on unveiling solutions to offer robust communication channels to clients and expand their product lineup. In 2018, Analog Devices, Inc. released industrial automation software for factory infrastructure. Evidently, this system involves radar sensors, TSN switching capability, device-level security and condition-based monitoring (CbM).

On that note, it is estimated that mounting demand for industrial automation platforms across numerous businesses could fuel the deployment of time-sensitive networking solutions.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Time-Sensitive Networking Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.2.2. Switches

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.2.3. Controllers & processors

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.2.4. Other hardware components

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3.2. Professional services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3.3. Managed services

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

Chapter 6. Time-Sensitive Networking Market, By Application

6.1. Key trends, by application

6.2. Industrial automation

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Power & energy

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Automotive and transportation

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Oil & gas

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Aerospace

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026