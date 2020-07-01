Smart Refrigerator Market Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2026

As the technological landscape evolves, industry participants in the smart refrigerator market have started to innovate new products by investing in relevant R&D projects. They are collaborating with prominent technology companies like Amazon and Google to release new refrigerators models rigged with interactive features. For instance, back in August 2017, Amazon had submitted a patent for spoilage-sniffing refrigerator, which utilizes cameras and chemical sensors to detect spoiled food products.

In this era riddled with the requirement of smart appliances and electronics, the global smart refrigerator market is set to gain a massive momentum during 2019-2026. The integration of touch screen displays and provision of connectivity with the smartphone applications, voice assistants, and search engines have on a large scale enabled the consumers to carry out ample tasks whilst working with or around the fridges.

The rising demand for intelligent refrigerators across the high standard residences in the APAC and North America regions is likely to stimulate smart refrigerator market dynamics over the forecast period. On these grounds, an upsurge in the manufacturing activities and a robust presence of well established brands in the Asian countries are contributing to the high product sales and a feasibility of low-cost options. In essence, China, owing to the significant adoption of the product, is estimated to emerge out as a region leader in the due course of time.

The introduction of new government initiatives and reinforcement of the already existing initiatives pertaining to the energy efficient appliances would drive the demand of smart refrigerators across the globe. This move would prompt the government and the consumers to ensure the reduced usage of electricity contributing in the smart refrigerator market expansion. These governments are also focusing on the use of intelligent products worldwide with an intent of achieving smart home adoption and digitization at a rapid pace. As a matter of fact, the Digital India campaign lays huge emphasis on the use of IoT and the connectivity technologies.

Moreover, the e-commerce companies and the manufacturers are engaging in collaborations and partnerships to deliver advanced offerings, convenience, and faster delivery for improved customer satisfaction. In light of this, one of the prominent electronics companies, LG, in February 2017 unveiled a smart refrigerator in unison with retail giant, Amazon’s Alexa. This enables the consumers to make a purchase through Amazon Prime by voicing out their orders to the appliance.

Speaking on the same lines, the industry mammoths including Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics, Siemens AG, and multiple others, are incorporating new product launches, collaborations, and partnership strategies in the field of intelligent fridges enabling them to sustain a major geographical hold in the smart refrigerator market. For an instance, Amazon Inc., in August 2017, filed a patent for a spoilage-sniffing refrigerator which is anticipated to include chemical sensors and cameras to sniff out the spoiled food items.

