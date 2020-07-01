Semiconductor Memory Market 2020: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2026

Semiconductor memory market players are endeavoring to improve DRAM memory solutions to cater to the towering demand for mobile & computer devices. Mobile devices are highly being integrated with RAM memory to command processor and operate data. Companies are developing several advanced products to offer better performance to semiconductor devices.

For instance, in December 2017, Samsung rolled out an eight-gigabit DDR4 RAM chip by incorporating its second-generation 10-nm manufacturing technology to improve performance by 10% than other RAM chips available in the market. In accordance, in 2019, semiconductor memory market witnessed a 75% share in revenue from DRAM segment.

Surging adoption of memory-based components and intensifying digital evolution of semiconductors have led to semiconductor memory market size. The number of data centers across the world has been growing to answer the demand for high storage capabilities, which will influence the adoption of semiconductor memory solutions.

Also, automakers are outlaying massive amounts on cloud-based technologies to include real-time data simulation in autonomous vehicles. This will enhance the requirement for memory solutions and offer an impetus to semiconductor memory market in the coming years.

Technological advancements in industrial applications have heightened the adoption of semiconductor memory solutions. Several devices, such as cameras and smart devices are being integrated with IoT technologies, which will push the demand for non-volatile memory products. The need for high information storage and faster processing has encouraged the adoption of various technologies, such as big data and AI in the industrial application segment. Along these lines, industrial segment is anticipated to record a 13% CAGR over 2020-2026.

With the regional perspective, in 2019, Asia Pacific semiconductor memory industry accounted for around 49% share in the global market revenue. The growth can be attributed to the robust establishment of data centers across developing economies owing to the massive demand for high storage capabilities.

APAC region houses numerous major semiconductor memory market players, which is also a key growth driver. Also, several memory devices and computing features are being incorporated in consumer electronic devices and automobiles by the firms existing in the region.

Elaborating further on regional landscape, Europe semiconductor memory industry is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the extensive automobile production in Italy and Germany. Automakers are one of the leading consumers of semiconductor memory solutions in the region owing to the rising adoption of a multitude of advanced features, such as automotive lighting, ADAS, and braking systems.

Colossal integration of automated features, such as high memory processing and connectivity features offer high efficiency to automobile systems. In accordance, Europe semiconductor memory market is expected to observe a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast timeframe.

Smartphones and various gaming applications are offering momentum to the demand for 5G services, resulting in enormous adoption of memory products & components. Semiconductor memory industry participants are emphasizing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio.

For example, in May 2018, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation launched Semper NOR flash memory for reliability and safety applications. The product was rolled out with an aim to expand the company’s product portfolio for industrial and automotive applications.

Several other semiconductor memory market players striving to prove their competitive edge include Crocus Technology, Microchip Technology, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Everspin Technologies, Inc., GlobalFoundries, Intel Corporation, SK Hynix, Inc., and Micron Technology, Inc.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5 Semiconductor Memory Market, By Application

5.1 Key trends in semiconductor memory, by application

5.2 Aerospace & defense

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3 Automotive

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4 Consumer electronics

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5 Industrial

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.6 Medical

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.7 Telecommunications

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026