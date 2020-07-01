Private LTE Market to witness a steady growth over the forecast timeframe

APAC private LTE market is set to observe significant gains over the forthcoming years. Rising adoption of IoT platform in various sectors like retail, manufacturing, and transportation would drive the market expansion in the region. The massive growth of IoT has surged the demand for private IoT networks. This has further enabled companies to enhance their network resilience and security.

In addition, several spectrum and regulatory norms introduced by regional governments are augmenting the adoption of next-generation mobile networks in APAC. Furthermore, the region is witnessing an accelerating technology migration towards 4G advance with a rise in 4G connections.

In fact, North America private LTE market dominated the industry share in 2018. It is also anticipated to witness similar growth in the forthcoming years. Increased adoption of LTE to support the demand for low latency networks within mission-critical communication and industrial IoT applications are the major factors contributing to market growth in the region.

Growing need for reliable and secure communication between various connected devices is likely to drive private LTE market outlook. With rapid development of smart cities, adoption of smart & connected devices is on rise. Rapid commercialization of 5G technology is also playing a crucial part in bolstering the demand for advanced private LTE solutions. In 2018, North America was a major regional ground for private LTE industry due to the rising adoption of LTE networks in mission-critical communication and industrial IoT applications across the region.

The mounting need for secured private networks with high operational efficiency and low latency rate at a reduced cost is poised to escalate deployment of private LTE networks across several end-use firms.

Without compromising on network security, private LTE networks enable companies to securely extend their networks to their employees’ mobile devices & cloud. The increasing requirement for reliable and secure communication in businesses to efficiently perform operations will bolster the adoption of private LTE solutions in the coming years.

With reference to the application segment, public safety dominated the private LTE market share in 2018. Public safety is among the most important responsibilities of a government as it is associated with the safety of its citizen from threats and natural disasters.

The safety of citizens involves the coordination of several organizations. Police, firefighters, and a few other emergency medical facilities need to work together to ensure the safety of citizens. In emergency cases, these departments need to communicate with each other, which demands a seamless and reliable communication network.

In order to meet this growing demand, the public safety domain is witnessing a major transformation across the world with suppliers providing improved LTE solutions. Providing such LTE solutions ensures enhanced data connectivity since high data volumes are transferred quickly through them. This benefit allows live streaming at emergency conditions. The quick data transfer also enables mapping software to locate mission-critical assets thereby pushing the private LTE market outlook.

All in all, the above-mentioned factors are overtly indicative of a massive range of opportunities available for global private LTE market players. The competitive landscape of global private LTE market is inclusive of players like Qualcomm, Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, Tait, Verizon, Sierra, Ruckus Networks, Rivada Networks, General Dynamics, NetNumber, Casa Systems, Boingo, and Druid Software among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 6. Private LTE Market, By Application

6.1. Key trends, by application

6.2. Public safety

6.2.1. Public safety market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.3. Defense

6.3.1. Defense market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.4. Mining

6.4.1. Mining market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.5. Transportation

6.5.1. Transportation market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.6. Energy

6.6.1. Energy market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.7. Manufacturing

6.7.1. Manufacturing market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Others market estimates and forecast, 2015-2026