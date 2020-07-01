Laminated Labels Market Global Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends by 2025 || Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf, Seiko Holdings, Laminated labels, Polylabel, Intertronics

Laminated Labels Market Overview:

The Laminated Labels Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Laminated Labels market size. labelling in other words is assigning short name/phrase to something. Labels come of various types and since it’s more of inventory and detailing tag, labels need to be durable to adverse conditions and usage.

The Global Laminated Labels Market is expected to reach USD 117.24 billion by 2025, from USD 82.44 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Increasing demand from the foods and beverage, FMCG and retail sectors have seen increasing demand for laminated label markets globally. Laminating the labels makes them tensile and water resistant and even adds strength and high visual impact. Laminated labels are widely used by industry for brand recognition and even paving a way to track the item on the basis of label. Improvements in printing ribbons has brought breakthrough in the labels market, with varieties ranging from soft wax to highly chemical resistant and more.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf Company, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Laminated labels International, Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Polylabel, Intertronics, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, OpSec Security Group Ltd., Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constania, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., and Stickythings

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner),



By Printing Ink (Water-based Ink, UV-Curable based Ink, Solvent based Ink, Hot-Melt based Ink),



By Printing Technology (Digital, Flexographic, Gravure, Screen, Lithography, Offset, Letterpress),



By Form (Reels, Sheets),



By Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels, Others)



Based on regions, the Laminated Labels Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Demands from Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals sector growing rapidly.

Rapidly growing e-commerce proportionally drives the market.

Growing security concerns, emerging databases and urbanisation has a positive impact on the market.

Market Restraints:

High costs of raw materials.

Rising environmental concerns shall hinder the market growth.





What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Laminated LabelsMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Laminated Labelsmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Laminated Labelsindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

