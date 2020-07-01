Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2020 Global Industry Trends | Growth Dynamics To 2026

The advent of internet and smartphones have induced the growth of online sales channel, fostering household vacuum cleaners market share over the years. Numerous companies that include Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba tend to provide a wide range of products and large discounts in order to entice consumers. The e-commerce websites also offer convenient return policies and warranties that encourages a large chunk of the consumers to make online purchases of all the home appliances.

Few key players within the household vacuum cleaners market include Dyson, Bissell, Electrolux Group, LG Electronics, Philips, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Haier Group, Black + Decker, Panasonic, and TTI Floor Care. Industry players from the market have been opting for various strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships and new product launches in order to expand the business.

For example, BISSELL had made an announcement in August 2018 that it acquired Sanitaire which is an Electrolux vacuum cleaner brand. The acquisition had helped BISSELL in improving its product portfolio, which had further supported the expansion of the business operations. Consumers have been increasingly adopting advanced household appliances as the demand for automated home machines has risen, further stimulating the demand for robotic household vacuum cleaners.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have a number of advantages attached like easy operability, lesser maintenance and low costs that will help the segment hold the majority of the shares in household vacuum cleaners market over the forthcoming years.

Upright vacuum cleaners have a much lower cost compared to the other vacuum. The devices are mainly incorporated with motorized brushes that offer them the capability to clean up various surfaces in an effective and efficient manner. Manufacturers have equipped such devices with a number of tools and accessories that also include upholstery attachments, pet claws and turbo brush rolls that help boost its performance.

In addition, upright vacuum cleaners have the ability to offer wide cleaning paths that range between 12 to 14 inches. Increasing global population has resulted in an increase in the rate of urbanization across Latin America. Consumers who have been living in urban areas have been making major investments in smart home appliances that have relatively enhanced their lifestyles by making it more convenient and comfortable.

The organized off-line retail industry has also been developing rapidly that shall play an important role in fueling household vacuum cleaners market trends in the region. Several companies have established new stores in Latin America for the expansion of their footprint while also catering to the demand of the consumers in the region.

For example, Xiaomi had announced the launch of its very first store in Brazil in June 2019. The store will be featuring a number of products that include smartphones, multifunctional clocks, vacuum cleaners and surveillance cameras, among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 Cordless/Stick

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3 Upright

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4 Cannister

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.5 Central

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.6 Drum

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.7 Wet/Dry

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.8 Robotic

4.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Key trends by sales channel

5.2 Offline

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3 Online

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026