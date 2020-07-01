Floating Production Systems Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

According to the report the market was valued at US$12,315 mn in 2012. As per our analysis project the market to expand at a good CAGR of more than 17% during the period from 2013 and 2019 and reach a value of US$ 38,532.6 mn by the end of the forecast period.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

They are used extensively across the globe wherever offshore drilling activities are taking place. These systems are of different types such as Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Tension Leg Platform (TLP), spar, barge, and others.

Floating production system market is directly dependent on number of offshore drilling activities that are carried out in world.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/floating-production-systems-market

The major players in the global floating production systems market mentioned in this market report are Bumi Armada Berhad, Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SBM Offshore N.V., Technip S.A., Teekay Corp., Worley Parsons Ltd.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of all parameters of the Floating Production Systems industry.

Comprehensive information of all planned Floating Production Systems Market projects over global

Capacity forecasts to 2019 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

Floating Production Systems industry supply scenario global from 2013 to 2019

Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

Global Floating Production Systems Market dynamics2013 to 2019

Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

A Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit is a floating vessel used by the offshore oil and gas industry for the production and processing of hydrocarbons, and for the storage of oil. A FPSO vessel is designed to receive hydrocarbons produced by itself or from nearby platforms or subsea template, process them, and store oil until it can be offloaded on to a tanker or, less frequently, transported through a pipeline.

The global floating production systems market is segmented into:

The global floating production systems market is segmented on the Basis of End Users Type and Geographical Analysis. By End Users Type this market is segmented on the basis of FPSO, TLP, SPAR and FSO.

By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Product type segment in the FPS market comprises FPSO, TLP, SPAR and FSO. FPSO is expected to be the most dominating product in terms of demand for FPS. Various companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ENI, Petrobras and Premier Oil are using FPSO to extract crude oil from offshore fields. FSO is similar to FPSO except production facility that can be carried out on FPSO. Multiple tasks can be performed using FSOs such as floating, storage and offloading. TLP and SPAR are also used for carrying out drilling activities in the offshore fields.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/floating-production-systems-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Market Analysis

5 Floating Production Systems Market, By Type

6 Floating Production Systems Market, By Geography

7 Floating Production Systems Market By Water Depth

8 Floating Production Systems Market By Build

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profile (Company At A Glance, Recent Financials, Products & Services, Strategies & Insights, & Recent Developments)

10.1 BUMI Armada Berhad

10.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

10.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

10.4 Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd.

10.5 Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering SdnBhd

10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation

10.7 PipavavDefence and Offshore Engineering Company Ltd.

10.8 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

10.9 SBM Offshore

10.10 Technip S.A.

10.11 Teekay Corporation

Other Related Market Research Reports:

US Industrial Boilers Market to Exceed US$ 500 Million Globally by 2022

Offshore Wind Energy Market to Exceed 52,000.0 MW by 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/