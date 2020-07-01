Enterprise Mobility Management Market Overview with In-Depth Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Asia Pacific enterprise mobility management market is expected to hold over 25% of the global share through 2026. Organizations across South Korea, China and India are utilizing mobility solutions to secure mobile devices and protect wireless networks. In addition, various companies in the APAC region are developing innovative enterprise mobility products.

The growth curve of enterprise mobility management market has witnessed a steady pace of progression over the years due to the extensive demand for remote and flexible working spaces as per the requirements of the businesses. Increasing cases of cyber frauds leading to data theft and loss of other crucial information has supported technological developments in the sector.

The way businesses function has considerably evolved over time, modernization across companies has driven the emergence of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend. The growing need to manage personal mobile equipment and monitor wireless systems has supported growth of the market. Moreover, productivity, employee convenience and work interoperability has encouraged the companies to adopt to a flexible work environment.

Reports suggests that global enterprise mobility management market size will exceed USD 11 billion in terms of annual remunerations by 2025. Enterprise mobility software is witnessing major deployment rate on account of growing need to secure corporate data and mobile devices. Utilization of a mobile security management software helps in securing data, enhancing application security, device protection as well as managing access to corporate network.

It also offers advanced security to mobile devices with insufficient security technology. Enterprise mobility software segment is set to grow at around 15% CAGR over 2020-2026. A substantial amount of corporate employees are dependent on laptops for business work as these devices offer the required performance capabilities. Laptops are portable, easily accessible and support large-scale communication applications and data processing.

These devices can also connect remotely to the corporate network by using enterprise collaboration software. Laptop segment in the enterprise mobility management market is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate of 20% through 2025. With increased popularity of SaaS-based solutions, the demand for cloud-based enterprise mobility management solutions is also escalating across organizations.

Growing popularity of SaaS-based solutions has intensified the demand for cloud-based enterprise mobility management tools across companies. With employees needing to travel frequently within the country or across borders for work purpose as well as with some employees working remotely from home, the firms are required to monitor the use of corporate network to ensure flexibility and privacy.

The cloud-based enterprise mobility network helps the enterprises to monitor their remote devices and use network resources to lay focus on improving the business productivity. Cloud platforms have garnered significant momentum over the first few months of 2020 owing to the prevalent COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

The key demand from the enterprise is the security of their IT infrastructure. For that matter, Seqrite launched MobiSMART and mSuite cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions in 2019. The mSuite assists in managing mobiles devices and applications, while MobiSMART solution aids in securing enterprise data over mobile devices.

