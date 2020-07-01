Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Energy Industry are using the ETRM systems to help them tackle multiple needs like regulatory compliance, reduce risk coverage & to speed up the trading activities. Some of the key vendors in this market are OpenLink Financial LLC, Triple Point Technology, Allegro and Eka. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The ETRM systems are mainly covered by vendor Support and Maintenance, SaaS/hosted, Implementation and Consulting technologies. The overall ETRM market is expected to grow as Energy companies today face changing market and regulatory environments that place extraordinary demands on Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) software systems.

The ETRM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period from 2018-2024. The ETRM market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by oil & products industry. The scope for ETRM products is relatively increasing to correlate with the trading and collateral management platforms for large sell-side firms, or ERP (enterprise resource planning) services to support process-oriented firms. However, lack of proper regulatory compliance is affecting the market in attracting new players.

This study covers and analyses “Energy Trading and Risk Management market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The key trends in the Global ETRM market includes a system that can store and manage huge quantities of structured and unstructured data, a system that ensures compliance with numerous new regulatory requirements, a system that helps to reduce costs, increase efficiency and maximize profits.

“The market is largely driven by the key verticals such as power, natural gas, oil and products, natural gas liquids and coal”. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market penetration in Natural Gas & Oil Products is expected to be more than 55% by the end of 2015. The increased amount of trading in Oil & Products sector are expected to drive the Global ETRM market from (2015-2020).

Essential Takeaways:

The power industry segment is the largest segment among the global ETRM market with a market share of 30.8% followed by the natural gas and oil & products segments with a share of 29.3% and 26.3% respectively.

The oil & products segment expected grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the period 2015-2020.

The global ETRM market is expected to reach $1,351.6 million by 2020.

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market has seen good growth in 2014 and expected to continue the same trend during the period 2014-2015, According to Infoholic Research, a market intelligence company. While the market as a whole has been growing at a good rate, it has been the SAAS(software as a service) which has grown most impressively compared to other segments like vendor license, vendor services, vendor S&M, third party implementation, on-vendor solution. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is expected to reach $1,140.1 million by the end of 2015 growing at 2.2% from (2014 – 2015).

