Energy Harvesting System Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 700.0 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, component, application and regional. Based on technology segmentation it covers light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting, RF energy harvesting. Based on component segmentation it covers transducers, PMICs, secondary batteries. Based on application segmentation it covers building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, security. The Global Energy Harvesting System Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Most basic foundation parts are absolutely subject to the energy source or energy producing systems to play out their assignments. This innovation can be utilized as a substitute source to bolster an essential power sources consequently improving general unwavering quality of the system. The primary objective of energy gathering is not to create extensive size of energy but rather to catch even small measure of energy that is squandered in everyday industrial process.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Energy Harvesting System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include EnOcean GmbH (Germany), Mide Technology Corporation (US), Lord Microstrain (US); secondary battery and capacitor providers such as Cymbet Corporation (US), Linear Technologies (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., (Japan), and Infinite Power Solution Inc. (US); power management IC manufacturers such as Linear Technologies (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), and Fujitsu (Japan). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Energy harvesting is a technique by which energy is removed from outside sources and gathered in small portion. The harvested energy, from outside sources, can be gathered and used to run different electronic devices. Energy can be gathered as small and autonomous sensors, for example, those created utilizing MEMS innovation. These systems are regularly small and require little power, yet their applications are constrained by their dependence on battery control. Rummaging energy from surrounding vibrations, wind, warmth or light could empower shrewd sensors to be practical, inconclusively.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Analysis, Component Type, Technology Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Building & Home Automation sector, Consumer Electronics sector, Industrial sector, Transportation sector and Security sector.

By Component Type this market is segmented on the basis of Transducers, PMICs and Secondary Batteries. By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting and RF Energy Harvesting. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Energy Harvesting System Market are as follows:

Rising demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance

Extensive application of IOT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation

Energy harvesting on ocean

Utilization of sensors in wearable electronics

Snowballing trend for green energy and favorable initiatives by the governments

Growing adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting system

The restraining factors of Global Energy Harvesting System Market are as follows:

Constraint of remotely equipped networking schedule

Similarity of communication agreement

Hugh initial cost associated with energy harvesting system curtails

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Energy Harvesting System Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Energy Harvesting System Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Safe, Power-Efficient, and Durable Systems That Require Minimum Or No Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Extensive Implementation of IoT Devices in Automation and Energy Harvesting Technology in Building and Home Automation

5.2.1.3 Increasing Trend for Green Energy and Favorable Initiatives By the Governments

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks Equipped With Energy Harvesting System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules

5.2.2.2 Higher Initial Cost Associated With Energy Harvesting System Curtails the Market Growth in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Sensors in Wearable Electronics

5.2.3.2 Use of Human Energy Harvesting for Implantable Biomedical Devices

5.2.3.3 Ocean Energy Harvesting

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Standardization of Communication Protocols

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Trends in Aviation Industry

6.3.1 Energy Harvesting Tracking Solution for Cargo

6.3.2 Energy Harvesting for Powering Electronic Windows

6.3.3 Energy Harvesting for Damage Detection

6.3.4 Energy Harvesting for Aircraft Subsystems

6.4 Analysis of Applications

7 Energy Harvesting Market for Wireless Sensor Network, By Component and Sensor Type

8 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Light Energy Harvesting

8.3 Vibration Energy Harvesting

8.4 Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting

8.5 Thermal Energy Harvesting

9 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Component

10 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Application

11 Geographical Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 ABB Limited

13.3 Arveni

13.4 Convergence Wireless

13.5 Cymbet Corporation

13.6 Enocean GmbH

13.7 Fujitsu Limited

13.8 Greenpeak Technologies B.V.

13.9 Honeywell International Inc.

13.10 Powercast Corporation

13.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.12 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

13.13 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.14 Key Innovators

13.14.1 Voltree Power Inc.

13.14.2 Bionic Power Inc.

13.14.3 O-Flexx Technologies GmbH

