Drilling Fluids Market Size and Share to 2025 | Share Analysis, Trends, Dynamics, Key Players and Global Industry

The global market for drilling fluids market was estimated to be USD 15.0 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0% from 2018 to 2024.

More efficient and effective drilling technology, drilling, deep drilling to improve the possible long and challenging well drilling wells. Added drilling mud, known drilling process, stabilized rocks, generosity and cool and greasy convenience folds by adding suspended controlled pressure to stop drilling fluids.

The expanding on shore drilling activities in the Middle East, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to drive the demand for drilling fluids in the onshore reserves. Onshore oil and gas dominated the drilling fluids market represented 80% of the total demand in 2014. Additionally, presence of large natural resources in the “Golden Triangle” (Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil and offshore West Africa) is promising to high investment in the regions, which is further expected to drive the drilling fluids market over the given forecast period.

The report provides a qualitative analysis of leading players with clear insights and analysis on development policies being adopted by market players.

Due to the increasing innovation of Nano technology in the pursuit of the oil and gas industry, the liquid market of fluid has increased, large companies invested heavily in the development of technology. Global Drilling Fluid Market Report is a blueprint for companies in the industry to improve their business.

U.S, Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil and offshore West Africa accounted for approximately 87% of the total investment made in developing offshore oil and gas reserves in 2014.

The report focuses on the drilling fluid used in coastal and offshore application areas.

Table of content

Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, By Base Fluids Type

8 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, By Application

9 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Contracts, Joint Ventures, & Partnerships, 2011-2014

10.3.3 Expansions & Investments

10.3.4 New Product & Technology Launches

