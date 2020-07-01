Digital Oilfield Market Size and Share to 2025 | Share Analysis, Trends, Dynamics, Key Players and Global Industry

The Digital Oilfield Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 28.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.
The Digital Oilfield Market is segmented on the lines of its process, application, solution and regional. Based on process is segmented into Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization and Others. Based on application is segmented into Onshore and Offshore. Based on solution is segmented into Hardware solution, Software & service solution and Data Storage solution. The Digital Oilfield Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
Increasing adoption of digitization techniques in oil & gas fields for enhancing the production outputs and optimizing workflow method has enabled the companies to fulfil the production targets and eliminate non-productive time in oilfields. Europe and North America are expected to be the biggest markets for digital oilfield throughout the forecasted year. data security and cyber threats are key pain points for oil field operate that restrain the growth of the market throughout the forecast year.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Schlumberger, Weatherford, BHGE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, ABB, Emerson, Rockwell, Siemens, Honeywell, Kongsberg, IHS Markit, CGG, Digi International, Pason, Redline, EDG, Oleumtech, Petrolink and Katalyst. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Digital Oilfield Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The Digital Oilfield Market is segmented on the Basis of Application analysis, Process analysis, Solutions analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Onshore and Offshore.
By Process analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization and Others. By Solutions analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hardware Solutions, Distributed Control System, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisitions, Smart Well, Safety System, Wireless Sensor, Programmable Logic Controller, Computer Equipment & Application, Others (process automation manager and human-machine interaction), Software & Service Solutions, IT Outsourcing, Software, IT servicing & Commissioning, Collaborative Product Management, Data Storage solutions, On-Premise and Hosted. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
The major driving factors of Digital Oilfield Market are as follows:
- Increased Need from Oil & Gas Operators to Scale Up Production from Mature Wells
- Availability of Cloud Computing Services in Oil & Gas Increases the Adoption of Digital Oilfield Solutions
The major restraining factors of Digital Oilfield Market are as follows:
- Fluctuating Crude Oil Price
- Cyber threat can Hamper the Growth of the Digital Oilfield Market
The major opportunities factor of Digital Oilfield Market are as follows:
- Offshore/Ultra-Deep-Water Discoveries
The major challenges factor of Digital Oilfield Market are as follows:
- Interoperability of Multiple System Components from Different Solution Providers
