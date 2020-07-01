Diesel Power Engine Market Size and Share to 2025 | Share Analysis, Trends, Dynamics, Key Players and Global Industry

The Diesel Power Engine Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the given forecast period.

Growing demand for heavy-end equipment’s across many industries is anticipated to be the key factor driving the diesel engine market growth over following few years. Diesel engines exhibit high thermal efficiency, that is additionally expected to fuel market demand. Increasing penetration across many application areas as well as construction, automobiles, power & gas etc. is anticipated to further impact the diesel engine market growth over the forecast period.

The Diesel Power Engine Market is segmented on the Basis of Application analysis, Power Rating analysis, Operation Type analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Industrial sector, Commercial sector and Residential sector.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Caterpillar, Cummins, Man SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Wärtsilä, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan, Yanmar Holdings, Kubota and Kohler. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Diesel Power Engine Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Diesel Power Engine Market has been segmented as below:

By Power Rating analysis this market is segmented on the basis of UP TO 0.5MW, 0.5 MW–1 MW, 1 MW–2 MW, 2 MW–5 MW and ABOVE 5 MW. By Operation Type analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Standby, Prime/Continuous and Peak Shaving. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Diesel Power Engine Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Diesel Power Engine Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major opportunities factor of Diesel Power Engine Market are as follows:

Growth in Hybrid Power Generation in Rural and Remote Locations

The major challenges factor of Diesel Power Engine Market are as follows:

Stringent Environmental and Governmental Regulations

Table of Contents:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview Diesel Power Engine Market Analysis, By Power Rating Diesel Power Engine Market Analysis, By Application

6.1 UP TO 0.5MW

6.2 0.5 MW–1 MW

6.3 1 MW–2 MW

6.4 2 MW–5 MW

6.5 ABOVE 5 MW

Diesel Power Engine Market Analysis, By Operation Competitive Overview Company Profiles

9.1 Caterpillar

9.2 Cummins

9.3 Man SE

9.4 Rolls-Royce Holdings

9.5 Wärtsilä

9.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.7 Volvo Penta

9.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries

9.9 Doosan

9.10 Yanmar Holdings

9.11 Kubota

9.12 Kohler

