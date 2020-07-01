Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

Research analysis on global forecasts that total installed industrial CHP market capacity will grow from 315.9 GW in 2013 to XYZ GW by 2021 globally under a base scenario.

Combined heat and power (CHP) is a highly efficient process that captures and utilizes the heat that is a by-product of the electricity generation process. By generating heat and power simultaneously, CHP can reduce carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to the separate means of conventional generation via a boiler and power station. CHP systems are primarily categorized into seven different technologies that include combined cycle turbines, gas/combustion turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, waste heat recovery, micro-turbines, and fuel cells.

The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in CHP installation. Also includes chain analysis of market. The key players that deal in CHPinclude EON Group, General Electric Energy, Mitsubishi Power Systems AmericasInc., Siemens Energy, Alstom. Etc…

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) is not a technology, but it is an approach to applying technologies. CHP systems, also known as cogeneration system, generate electricity and useful thermal energy in a single, integrated system. It ultimately increases the efficiency of the system by avoiding heat losses.

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the current and projected installed capacity for industrial CHP worldwide?

Which countries offer high growth potential for industrial CHP?

Which addressable markets offer the most attractive opportunities for industrial CHP?

What are the key market and policy drivers for industrial CHP?

What impact will natural gas have on the growth outlook for the industrial CHP market?

The Global CHP Installation market has been segmented as below:

The Global CHP Installation market is segmented on the lines of Global CHP Installation market, by Technology, Global CHP Installation market, by Fuel, Global CHP Installation market, by Product Type, Global CHP Installation market, by Application and Global CHP Installation market, by Geography.

Global CHP Installation market, by Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Combined cycle turbine, Steam turbine, Combustion/gas turbine, Reciprocating engine and Others (Fuel cell, micro turbine and waste heat recovery). Global CHP Installation market, by Fuel this market is segmented on the basis of Natural gas, Coal, Biomass and Others (wood, oil and process waste heat). Global CHP Installation market, by Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Micro & small scale CHP and Large scale CHP. Global CHP Installation market, by Application this market is segmented on the basis of Residential, Commercial and Industrial. Global CHP Installation market, by Geography this market is segmented on the basis of North America its covers U.S., Canada & Mexico. Europe its covers Russia, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands & Poland. Asia-Pacific its covers China, India, Japan, Korea & Taiwan. And Rest of the World (RoW).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market: Snapshot

Chapter 3 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market–Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market– Type Segment, by Capacity (GW) and Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014–2024

Chapter 5 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market– Application Segment, by Capacity (GW) and Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014–2024

Chapter 6 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market– Technology Segment, by Capacity (GW) and Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014–2024

Chapter 7 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market– Fuel Segment, by Capacity (GW) and Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014–2024

Chapter 8 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market– Regional Segment, by Capacity (GW) and Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014–2024

North America

North America CHP Market

Countries

U.S. CHP Market

Canada CHP Market

Mexico CHP Market

EUROPE

Europe CHP Market

Countries

Russia CHP Market

Germany CHP Market

France CHP Market

U.K. CHP Market

Italy CHP Market

Spain CHP Market

Netherlands CHP Market

Poland CHP Market

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific CHP

Countries

China CHP Market

Japan CHP Market

India CHP Market

South Korea CHP Market

Taiwan CHP Market

Rest of Asia Pacific CHP Market

Rest of World

Rest of World CHP Market

Section 9 Company Profiles

2G Energy AG

ABB Ltd.

Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

BDR Thermea Group B.V.

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH

Clarke Energy Ltd.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Dantherm Power A/S

Edina Ltd.

ON SE

ENER-G Holdings Plc

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, LTD.

Siemens AG

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Wärtsilä Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Helen Ltd

