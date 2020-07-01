Block Chain Energy Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Block Chain Energy Market is segmented on the lines of its Product, Application and regional. On basis of application it is segmented into Power & Utilities, renewable Energy and oil & gas. On product base it is classified into Open Blockchain, Closed Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain and Hybrid Blockchain. The Block Chain Energy Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Power Ledger, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, BTL Group, The Sun Exchange, Conjoule. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Block Chain Energy Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 7110 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 78%.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Block Chain Energy Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

A block chain is a decentralized, conveyed and open computerized record that is utilized to record exchanges crosswise over numerous PCs so the record can’t be adjusted retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the consensus of the network. Organizations are tying up with different block chain new companies to execute block chain tasks, for example grid management, energy trading and supply chain management. Vitality exchanging incorporates smart contracts, peer-to-peer energy trading and real-time pricing, which would help increase transparency between transactions, data visibility, data management and inter-system communications.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market of Block Chain Energy Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Block Chain Energy Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Block Chain Energy Market are as follows:

Oversees Infrastructure and Other Business Functions Through High Transaction Speed and Immutability

Less cost of computing and bandwidth

Growing Popularity of the Block chain Technology in the Energy Sector

Enables Real Time Transaction

The major restraining factors of Block Chain Energy Market are as follows:

Problems Related to the Authenticity of Users

Uncertain Regulatory Landscape and absence of Common Set of Regulatory Standards

Domination of the present players in the market

The major opportunities of Block Chain Energy Market are as follows:

Organizations are using block chain for information administration and to track monetary exchanges and collaborations

Rising Venture Funding and Investments in the Blockchain Technology

The Block Chain Energy Market has been segmented as below:

The Block Chain Energy Market is segmented on the lines of Application, Product and Region.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Power & Utilities, Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas. By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Open Blockchain, Closed Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain and Hybrid Blockchain. By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restrains

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Block Chain Energy Market Analysis, By Application Block Chain Energy Market Analysis, By Product Block Chain Energy Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

9.1 Power Ledger

9.2 WePower UAB

9.3 LO3 Energy

9.4 BTL Group

9.5 The Sun Exchange

9.6 Conjoule

