Biomass Boiler Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The biomass boiler market is expected to exceed more than US$ 10 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

The biomass boiler market is segmented on the lines of its feedstock, product, end user and application. Based on feedstock segmentation it covers urban residues, biogas and energy crops, agriculture and forest residues, woody biomass and others. Under product segmentation it covers circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers, bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boilers and stoker boilers. The biomass boiler market is segmented on the lines of its end user like industrial, commercial and residential. Based on the application segmentation the biomass boiler market covers power generation and heating. The biomass boiler market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Biomass boilers are used to burn logs, chips or wood pellets to produce heat for heating water or power heating. The installation of a biomass boiler is very easy. It is a larger as compare to ordinary gas, hence sufficient space will be required for fuel store and boiler. Biomass boilers are very famous because it emits low carbon dioxide. Biomass boilers are installed in many areas such as commercial building, district heating, colleges, hospitals, hotels, farms, community centers and households. Many factors are to be considering while selecting biomass boilers such as quality of wood fuel, space, planning and type of wood fuel.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Recycling Equipment, Inc., Alstom SA, Baxi Group, Ecovision Systems Ltd., Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd, ETA Heiztechnik GmbH, Foster Wheeler AG, Garioni Naval SpA, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., JernforsenEnergi System AB, JustsenEnergiteknik A/S, Kohlbach Group, LAMBION Energy Solutions GmbH, Leroux&Lotz Technologies, Lin-KaMaskinfabrik A/S, Mawera, Nexterra, Polytechnik GmbH, RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc., Schmid Energy, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, Thermax Ltd, VAS Energy Systems International GmbH, Wellons, Inc., Wood Energy, and Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biomass boilers Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Biomass Boiler Market has been segmented as below:

The Biomass Boiler Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Its Feedstock Type, Product Type, End User Type, Application Type and Regional Analysis. By Feedstock Urban Type this market is segmented on the basis of Residues, Biogas and Energy Crops, Agriculture and Forest Residues, Woody Biomass And Others.

By Under Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers, Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers and Stoker Boilers. By End user Type this market is segmented on the basis of Industrial, Commercial and Residential. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Power Generation and Heating. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of biomass boiler market are as follows:

Tax enticement and feed in tariffs

Government support and regulatory framework

The restraining factors of biomass boiler market are as follows:

Biomass fuel storage, handling and supply challenges hampering requirement for biomass boilers.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for biomass boiler and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for biomass boiler.

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

