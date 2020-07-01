Biogas Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The biogas market is expected to exceed more than 43,000 KTOE by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 6.5% in the given forecast period.

Biogas is also called as deep green energy because it provides clean renewable source of energy. Biogas is made from waste matter from municipal and industrial waste water treatment plants, food production such as food waste, brewery waste, fish and dairy processing, residues from meat, fruit and vegetable waste. And also from residual waste from live stock such as uneaten food, manure and dung. Biogas is produced by various methods such as by fermenting biodegradable materials and by anaerobic digestion. Mainly the biogas contains carbon dioxide and methane and little amount of silicone, water vapors and supplied compounds. This gas is burnt in the occurrence of oxygen which release energy. After that this energy is used for different purpose such as generating electricity, cooking food, in transportation and heating.

The restraining factors of biogas market are as follows:

Initial investment cost is high

High installation costs

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Air Liquide Advanced Business & Technologies, Vanzetti Engineering S.r.l., EnviTec Biogas AG, Wärtsilä Corporation, Swedish Biogas International AB, Gasrec Ltd., Cryostar SAS, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, and Cryonorm BV. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of biogas market are as follows:

Growth in infrastructure for natural gas

Rising demand for waste treatment

Change towards renewable source of energy

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for biogas and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for biogas.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Biogas Market has been segmented as below:

The Biogas Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Its Application Type, End User Type And Regional Analysis. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle Fuel, Electricity and Heat and Others.

By End user Type this market is segmented on the basis of Industries Sector, Municipalities Sector, Farmers Sector and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

