Biochar Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The biochar market has been segmented based on applications such as energy based source for power plant, and other energy generation, non-energy based carbon sequestration, forestry, mine reclamation, gardening, agriculture and others. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2018 to 2024 in terms of volume and revenue.

The biochar market has further been segmented based on technology distinguished by process such as fast & intermediate pyrolysis, slowpyrolysis, gasification, and microwave pyrolysis; by equipment/ technology suchas continuous pyrolysis kiln, batch pyrolysis kiln, gasifier & cook stoveand others (rotary kiln & microwave pyrolysis). The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during theforecast period from 2018 to 2024. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2018 to 2024 in terms of volume and revenue.

The Biochar Market has been segmented as below:

The Biochar Market is segmented on the lines of Biochar By Technology, Biochar By Feedstock, Biochar By Applications and Biochar by Geography

Biochar By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of By Process its covers Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis, Slow Pyrolysis, Gasification & Microwave Pyrolysis. Equipment/ Technology its covers Continuous Pyrolysis Kiln, Batch Pyrolysis Kiln, Gasifier & Cook stove & Others (Rotary Kiln & Microwave Pyrolysis). Biochar By Feedstock this market is segmented on the basis of Forestry Waste, Biomass Plantation, Agriculture Waste and Animal Manure. Biochar By Applications this market is segmented on the basis of Energy Based its covers Source for Power Plant & Other Energy generation. Non-Energy Based its covers Carbon Sequestration, Forestry, Mine Reclamation, Gardening, Agriculture & Others. Biochar by Geography this market is segmented on the basis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East And Africa.

Biochar is a charcoal produced by pyrolysis of biomass and is used to remove soil erosion. It is a carbon rich concrete that can survive in soil for many years. This helps in improving the fertility of acidic soils and agricultural production. It protects the soil against leafy vegetables and soil. Research has been done to check carbon sequence for negative carbon dioxide emissions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Biochar Market Volume And Revenue, By Region, 2013-2020 (Kilo Tons)(Usd Million)

Chapter 5 Global Biochar Market: Feedstock, Technology And Application Analysis

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

