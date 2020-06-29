Paper Cone Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers- Jaalouk & Co, Tubettificio Senese S.r.L., Sunnytexcone, FAVRETTO

Paper Cone Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

Conitex Sonoco (a subsidiary of Sonoco Products Company), Jaalouk & Co, Tubettificio Senese S.r.L., Sunnytexcone India (P) Ltd, FAVRETTO, Savio Texcone Private Limited, Bharath Paper Conversions, Pacific Cones, Saroja Texcone, Yaşar Group, MANDAHAR GROUP OF COMPANIES, Royal Paper, JTS GROUP OF COMPANIES, ZHEJIANG ETERNAL SILICONE AND PLASTIC CO., LTD, and NEW TOYO (VIETNAM) (A Subsidiary of NEW TOYO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD) among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into tight bong paper cone, jumbo paper cone, yarn paper cone, printed paper cone, bobbins, textile paper cone, wax paper cone, conical paper cone, construction cone, plain paper cone and others. Textile paper cone segment is dominating the market globally as textiles are considered as the main application for spinning various types of threads using paper cone.

On the basis of number of piles, the market is segmented into single ply and multiple ply. Multiple ply segment is dominating in global market due to increase in the demand for the thick paper as it provides the strength to sustain in harsh conditions.

On the basis of taper of the cone, the market is segmented into upto 30 taper, 30 to 50 taper and above 50 taper. Upto 30 taper segment is dominating the global market as upto 30 taper are easy to use in the small places as products are compatible in size.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into 1-degree 51-minutes cone, 3-degree 51-minutes cone, 5-degree 57-minutes cone, 3-degree 30-minutes cone, 6-degree 20-minutes cone, 9-degree 51-minutes cone, 9-degree 36-minutes cone, 7-degree 22-minutes cone and others. 5-degree 57-minutes cone segment is dominating the global market due to its free style paper property which makes it more demanding in the global paper cone market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales/B2B, specialist retailers, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce and others. Direct sales/B2B segment is dominating in the global market as cone are easy to manufacture and have very low maintenance cost.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into textile, construction and others. Textile segment is dominating the global market as consumption of threads in the textile industry is large due to which paper cones are used more in the textile industry.

Based on regions, the Paper Cone Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Paper cone market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10,074.79 million by 2027. Increasing demand of waterproof paper cone in automotive industry is a driving factor for the market growth.

Increasing focus on innovation of decomposition method or process of paper cone will increase the consumption of paper cone products which drives the market. The increasing demand of the waxed paper cone in the textile industry is boosting the global paper cone market. But on the other hand, the decline in the availability of the raw materials globally impacts the market growth.

