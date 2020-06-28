Paper Napkin Making Machine Market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 151 Mn in 2026

Paper napkins are describe as a kind of tissue paper that are used for the cleaning of hands or face. Such type of paper napkins are available in a variety of sizes, possesses the property of being absorbent and are hygienic in nature. With the changing perceptions regarding food, the food eating habits of the consumers are also changing and there is an increasing popularity of fast food.

This is increasing the demand of paper napkins all around the world. Also, with the increasing disposable incomes and the changing lifestyles of people, the market of paper napkins is also experiencing huge growth in terms of volume of usage. The manufacturers of paper napkins are introducing different varieties of paper napkins in the market so as to attract more consumers into buying them.

In addition, with the increasing concerns about protecting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint, the manufacturers of paper napkins are using recycled paper in their manufacturing and such type of products are being preferred by the consumers.

The global paper napkin making machine market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 151 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of forecast.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Paper Napkin Making Machine Market

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the 200-400/hour production capacity segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 35 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The 200-400/hour production capacity segment was estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the production capacity category by the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the standalone system type segment will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 17 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the period of assessment. The standalone system type segment was estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share system type category in the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

As pre the estimates of Future Market Insights, the semi-automatic operation type segment is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 14 Mn in 2026. The semi-automatic operation type segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the semi-automatic operation type segment.

Future Market Insights forecasts the US paper napkin making machine market to grow from US$ 34.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 44.6 Mn in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2017 to 2026.

Competition Landscape

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for paper napkin making machine, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Finetech Tissue Machines, Delta Paper Machine, Hobema, S.K. Engineering Works, Royal Paper Industries, Ocean Associate Co. Ltd., Jori Machine, Alpha Napkin Machines, Beston Paper Machine and Hanwha Corporation.

