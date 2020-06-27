Oryzenin  Market Expects Rising CAGR Growth during 2019-30| Focusing on Leading Players Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, AIDP Inc

Oryzenin is a glutelin present in the seeds of rice. This glutelin is obtained from rice flour and rice grains through sonification technique. Oryzenin is one of the best substitutes for consumers seeking non-allergen source of protein and lactose-free products. It is also consumed by consumers who are allergic to gluten. Out of the total protein content, oryzenin comprises 75-90% of protein in rice grains. The demand for products containing this glutelin has increased significantly in the past few years owing to its benefits to consumers.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Oryzenin Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global oryzenin market is estimated to be over US$ 130.0 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Get Access to Free sample copy: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/193

Major Key Players:

Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group, Ribus, Inc., ZEDIRA GmbH, Shaanxi Fuheng(FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Bioway (XiAn) Organic Ingredients Co., and others.

People prefer these products due to rising health consciousness, such as better weight management. In addition, oryzenin also helps to increase power, improve body mass, and strengthen skeletal muscles. Another driving factor for oryzenin industry is increased demand for vegan diet and brown rice. Since the said glutelin does not offer any type of gastrointestinal diseases or IBS, the demand is anticipated to witness increased demand in future as well.

Oryzenin Market Segmentation:

Oryzenin Market By Type:

Isolate

Concentrates

Oryzenin Market By Form:

Dry

Liquid

Oryzenin Market By Application:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Get Special Discount: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/193

Oryzenin Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia –Pacific

Rest of world

Oryzenin Market by Function:

Emulsifying

Foaming

Texturing

Gelling

The current COVID-19 crisis has affected almost every segment starting from production to delivery. The pandemic has resulted in slow production due to comparatively less strength of workers, impacted logistics segment, less demand from consumers, and increased panic among consumers for Coronavirus. In addition, the crisis has forced governments of several economies to impose lockdown until the end of normalcy.

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.