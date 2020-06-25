Dyestuff for Textile Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Global Dyestuff for Textile Market: Snapshot

Dyeing is the process of adding color to textile products like fibers, yarns, and fabrics. And the organic or inorganic materials used for adding the colors are called dyestuffs. Making dyestuffs is normally done in a special solution containing dyes and particular chemical material. After dyeing, dye molecules have uncut chemical bond with fiber molecules. The temperature and time controlling are two key factors in production of dyestuffs. There are mainly two classes of dyes: natural and man-made.

The primary source of dyestuffs, historically, has generally been nature, with the materials being extracted from animals or plants. Since the mid-19th century, however, humans have produced artificial dyestuffs to achieve a broader range of colors and to render the dyes more stable to resist washing and general use. Different classes of dyestuffs are used for different types of fiber and at different stages of the textile production process, from loose fibers through yarn and cloth to complete garments. The development of new, strongly colored synthetic dyestuffs happened after 1850, and by the 1870s, commercial dyeing with natural dyestuffs was disappearing.

Acrylic fibers are dyed with basic dyestuffs, while nylon and protein fibers such as wool and silk are dyed with acid ones. In contrast, polyester yarn is dyed with disperse dyestuffs. Cotton is dyed with a range of dye types, including vat dyes, and modern synthetic reactive and direct dyes.

If things go wrong in the dyeing process, the dyer may be forced to remove the dyestuff already applied by a process called “stripping” or discharging. This normally means destroying the material with powerful reducing agents such as sodium hydrosulfite or oxidizing agents such as hydrogen peroxide or sodium hypochlorite. The process often risks damaging the substrate (fiber). Where possible, it is often less risky to dye the material a darker shade, with black often being the easiest or last option.

Global Dyestuff for Textile Market: Overview

The global dye stuff Market for textiles is witnessing a healthy growth from the last few years on account of the rapid increase in the population and subsequently the growing demand for textiles. Dye stuff are used extensively in the textile industry for colouring textiles, carpets, and gammons. Manufacturing and use of dye stuff has become an important Market since an unsuitable coloured fabric does not meet commercial success. Colour is the main attraction of any fabric. manufacturers across the globe are making use of synthetic dyes for fabric dyeing, thereby bolstering the demand for dyestuff for textiles.

That stuff is used for colouring a wide range of textile fibres including nylon fibres, acrylic fibres, polyester fibres and others. Coloured textile fibres which make use of dyestuff produce a range of textiles for end-user Industries such as apparels, home textiles, automotive textiles, and other textiles. It is different predicted that the global dyestuff market for textiles will witness a positive growth in the forecast period.

Global Dyestuff for Textile Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key factors bolstering the demand for textile dye stuff is the increasing demand for textile dyes for fibre types such as viscose, cotton, polyester, and others. What are the key trends which can be seen in the market is the increasing popularity of water less dying. Natural dyes are also becoming extremely popular within the global dye stuff for textile market. On the other hand it is expected that strict environmental regulations will pose a challenge for the growth of the textile dyestuff market. Another challenge faced by the global dyestuff market for textile is the falling margins on a calendar of overcapacity.

On the basis of foam, the global stock market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In terms of composition, this market is segmented into inorganic and organic dye stuff. On the basis of type, the global dyestuff market for textiles is segmented into cyanine dyes, anthraquinone dyesnitroso dyes, and azo dyes. The report reveals the leading and declining segment and sub-segment within the market. The fastest growing segment is also pointed out in the report.

Global Dyestuff for Textile Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global dyestuff market for textiles is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest market for dye stuff on account of rapid demand from countries such as India, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. The market in Asia Pacific holds promising opportunities of growth even in the future. Europe is expected to be the second leading regional market for dyestuff for textiles. North America will follow Europe in terms of leading in the dyestuff market.

Global Dyestuff for Textile Market: Competitive Analysis

The report profiles leading players Within the global dyestuff market for textiles. Information such as mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures between companies is given in the report. The report also discusses the business and financial overview of each of the companies. In addition to this, Strategies employed by leading players to increase their market shares have been revealed in the market.

The report also discusses the various challenges faced by the players and the struggles experienced by them in their Pursuit for success in the competitive market for dye stuff for textiles.The names of the key players operating within the global dye stuff market for textiles are Clariant AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Kiri Industries Ltd., DuPont, Arkema SA, Huntsman Corporation, Kemira OYJ, and Rockwood Pigments, Inc.

