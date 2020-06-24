Food Extrusion Market 2020-2026 Major Growing Factors and Top Driving Force with Leading Players- Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries, Akron Tool & Die etc

Food Extrusion Market Business Insights and Updates:

Global food extrusion market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Food extrusion is a process of homogenizing, mixing and shaping low water content food materials and more recently high moisture food materials to intermediary or end products by forcing them through a specially designed die. This is used in agricultural industries as well as food industries. It is an important step in manufacturing process, which consists of mixing, fluid flow, particle size reduction, shearing, melting, texturizing, caramelizing, plasticizing and shaping. Extrusion offers innovative opportunities for altering food for improving quality and digestibility. The current trends of extruded flours includes gluten-free, phenolic-rich, low glycemic and fat replacers functional food.



Major Market manufacturers covered in the Food Extrusion Market are:

Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries, Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Flexicon Corporation, The Bonnot Company, Bühler AG, Triott Group B.V., Coperion GmbH, Frito-Lay North America, Inc, Calbee, Inc., , Lindquist Machine Corporation, Mondelēz International., MERICAN EXTRUSION INTERNATIONAL, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Solvay, Stepan Company, Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Evonik Industries AG, FINKTEC GmbH and Universal Robina Corporation



By Extruder (Single Screw Extruders, Twin Screw Extruders, Contra Twin Screw Extruders),

By Process (Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion),



By Food Product (Breakfast Cereals, Savory Snacks, Flours & Starches, Bread, Functional Ingredients, Textured Protein, Others),

Based on regions, the Food Extrusion Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Food Extrusion Market

The Food Extrusion Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Food Extrusion Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus related to Food Extrusion Market.

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Food ExtrusionMarket trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Food ExtrusionMarket growth.

Key Benefits for Food Extrusion Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Food ExtrusionMarket trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

